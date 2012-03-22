* Risk of split or weaker reform
* Parliamentary majority could fracture
* Labour Minister says govt not backing down
* Calls on parliament to approve reform quickly
(Adds comments by labour minister, details)
By Barry Moody
ROME, March 22 Prime Minister Mario Monti's
drive to force through labour reform in Italy ran into political
trouble on Thursday, raising the risk that the coalition
supporting him in parliament could splinter or the measures be
weakened.
The leadership of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD),
which supports Monti, had initially seemed ready to accept the
reform despite trenchant opposition from its close ally the
leftwing CGIL union, which has called a day-long protest strike.
But overnight, apparently under pressure from the left of
the party, PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani expressed anger over the
technocrat premier's tactics in brushing aside opposition to the
reforms.
"Pay attention. Monti cannot tell the PD to take it or leave
it. You cannot do this," Bersani said on a state television talk
show on Wednesday night.
The PD is the second biggest group in a grand coalition
supporting Monti and essential if he is to get laws through
parliament.
The reforms to employment protection laws dating back to the
1970s are central to Monti's drive to transform the euro zone's
third-biggest economy and end a decade of stagnant growth.
They are also at the heart of a broader effort to restore
confidence in the euro zone and are being closely watched on
financial markets.
Raffaele Bonanni, head of the moderate CISL trade union
which has been supportive of Monti's reform drive, said before
going into new talks on Thursday that they were pushing to
modify a proposal easing firing restrictions.
But Labour Minister Elsa Fornero told reporters after the
meeting that Bonanni had not even asked for changes.
"There has been no climbdown, this must be clear, the
government has no intention of taking steps backwards."
On Friday the cabinet will decide whether to present the
reform to parliament as an emergency decree or a normal bill
needing much longer for approval. Fornero stressed the need for
urgency, calling on parliament to approve it quickly or have the
courage to "send us home", meaning bring down the government.
"I hope and believe that the PD will be convinced of the
merits of what we are proposing," she said.
Any changes are strongly resisted both by employers and the
centre-right People of Freedom party (PDL) of former premier
Silvio Berlusconi.
Emma Marcegaglia, outgoing president of employers'
organisation Confindustria, said softening of the reform would
make it useless. "Any more weakening ... would be unacceptable,"
she said. "It would be better not to do it at all."
PDL secretary Angelino Alfano responded to Bersani on
Thursday by saying that his party, which is the biggest group
supporting Monti, would not allow the PD to weaken the law.
He told a radio programme that his centre-right party would
insist on their own changes if the PD tried to modify the
reforms drawn up by Monti's technocrat government.
LEFTWING RESISTANCE
The CGIL, Italy's largest union, said it would call a
general strike after Monti on Tuesday impatiently swept aside
opposition to a key provision on firing regulations following
weeks of negotiation, and said the time for talking was over.
CGIL head Susanna Camusso said Monti was putting all the
burden for reforming Italy on workers and pensioners. On
Thursday the much smaller, right-wing UGL changed its position
and said it would also oppose the reform.
Monti may have underestimated the amount of resistance to
changes that would make it easier for companies to lay off
employees and he is now facing the stiffest opposition since he
took power four months ago.
The Democratic Party looks at risk of a serious split
between its left wing, allied strongly with the CGIL, and a
right wing largely formed from remnants of the defunct Christian
Democrat party.
If it falls apart, as some analysts have long predicted,
this would clearly undermine Monti's support in passing laws.
The reforms could be sealed by the government in a cabinet
meeting on Friday before they are sent to parliament for
approval at which time more changes could be made.
Monti was appointed in November, replacing Berlusconi, as
Italy's borrowing costs hit levels that forced Greece, Ireland
and Portugal to take international bailouts.
With politicians and unions subdued by the financial
emergency, Monti was able to rapidly push through tough
austerity measures including a major pension reform, against
only half-hearted opposition.
However, since then Monti's success in restoring faith in
Italy, combined with two huge bank funding operations by the
European Central Bank, have sharply reduced the country's
borrowing costs, lessened the emergency atmosphere and reduced
pressure on the politicians to swallow their misgivings.
The sticking point for the CGIL and the left is Article 18
of the labour code, a 42-year-old talisman for the unions of
concessions they won from bosses in the heyday of their power
that is a strong disincentive to firing workers.
Monti, who clashed with U.S. corporate giants Microsoft and
General Electric during his years as a European Commissioner in
Brussels, won plaudits initially for taking off the gloves and
dumping an Italian tradition of reaching compromise agreements
through interminable negotiations.
But it is this tactic which has riled the left the most.
The reform of labour laws which contribute to Italy's lack
of competitiveness was demanded last year by its European
partners.
The government says existing laws discourage companies from
hiring staff, hinder investment and condemn large numbers of
young people to insecure, low-paid work, while older workers
remain insulated in jobs for life.
More than 30 percent of 18 to 24-year olds in Italy are
unemployed, and only about 57 percent of the working-age
population has a job, one of the lowest rates in the euro zone.
For a Factbox on labour reforms, click on
-- additional reporting by Gavin Jones
(Editing by Anna Willard)