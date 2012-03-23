* Monti facing first big challenge since taking power

* Reform opposed by biggest union

* Key centre-left party demands changes

* Cabinet to decide whether to steer law via parliament

By Steve Scherer

ROME, March 23 Italy's government met on Friday to put the finishing touches to a labour reform package that has run into heavy resistance from unions and has split the coalition supporting Prime Minister Mario Monti.

So far, Monti has eased through spending cuts, tax rises and measures to deregulate the economy without much opposition as the country, with 1.9 trillion euros ($2.5 trillion) in debt, faces up to the threat of default.

But for the first time since he took power four months ago, the former European commissioner he has a fight on his hands.

At the heart of labour objections is the government's plan to make it easier for companies to fire workers.

Italy's six-million strong CGIL trade union has called 16 hours of strikes, including a full-day nationwide stoppage, to protest against a proposal to loosen companies' need to re-hire employees deemed to have been wrongfully fired - a right unions claimed during the height of their power in the 1970s.

The cabinet must decide whether to fast track the measures and introduce via a decree, or to put a draft through the hands of legislators, with no binding deadline.

The latter route would drag out the process for several months and parties would have plenty of time to water it down or change it. A more cautious approach, however, would help maintain parliamentary backing for Monti, who heads an un-elected government of technocrats.

The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is historically tied to the CGIL and one of Monti's key backers in parliament, has vowed to change the provision allowing single employees to be fired for reasons without the possibility of being re-hired.

The CGIL says the measure would lead to a wave of firings.

"We are dealing with a government which, in the end, unloads all the real costs of what they are doing onto workers, pensioners and people soon to be on pensions," CGIL head Susanna Camusso said after calling on workers to down tools.

NO SURRENDER

President Giorgio Napolitano, who was key to putting Monti in power as Silvio Berlusconi's former government lost the confidence of international investors, on Friday said the reform was necessary and would not lead to "an avalanche of lay-offs".

After meeting unions and employers on Thursday, Labour Minister Elsa Fornero said the government would not back down, and challenged parliamentarians to either pass the legislation quickly or withdraw their support from the government.

Monti is going to be forced to walk a thin line to maintain support of his left-right coalition, whose members have staked out opposing positions on the labour reform.

Berlusconi's People of Liberty party, which is Monti's other main backer, has warned it will not tolerate backpedaling.

Employers' lobbies have also defended it even though some analysts say it is likely to boost labour costs, rather than diminish them.

A major criticism leveled at the reform plan is that by increasing the discretionary powers of judges and the courts, it will actually slow down Italy's already snail-paced procedures for deciding labour disputes.

"The real beneficiaries of this reform won't be companies or workers, but labour lawyers," Tito Boeri, a professor of economics at Milan's Bocconi University said in a TV interview.

Under the law, employers would have to pay up to 27 months salary to a fired worker - more than is usually paid under current rules, said Michele Tamburini, a labour lawyer at Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP in Milan.

"Judges and lawyers would have more work on their hands, and companies would definitely see an increase in legal costs," Tamburini said.

Though the biggest employers' group, Confindustria, backs the plan, small businesses are especially worried.

"With judges, sky-high compensation and higher labour taxes, the only ones who are going to be fired are the business owners," tweeted Filippo Berto, head of a Milanese artisans group. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting By Steve Scherer; Editing by Gavin Jones and Ben Harding)