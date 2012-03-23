* Monti facing first big challenge since taking power
* Reform opposed by biggest union
* Key centre-left party demands changes
* Cabinet to decide whether to steer law via parliament
By Steve Scherer
ROME, March 23 Italy's government met on Friday
to put the finishing touches to a labour reform package that has
run into heavy resistance from unions and has split the
coalition supporting Prime Minister Mario Monti.
So far, Monti has eased through spending cuts, tax rises and
measures to deregulate the economy without much opposition as
the country, with 1.9 trillion euros ($2.5 trillion) in debt,
faces up to the threat of default.
But for the first time since he took power four months ago,
the former European commissioner he has a fight on his hands.
At the heart of labour objections is the government's plan
to make it easier for companies to fire workers.
Italy's six-million strong CGIL trade union has called 16
hours of strikes, including a full-day nationwide stoppage, to
protest against a proposal to loosen companies' need to re-hire
employees deemed to have been wrongfully fired - a right unions
claimed during the height of their power in the 1970s.
The cabinet must decide whether to fast track the measures
and introduce via a decree, or to put a draft through the hands
of legislators, with no binding deadline.
The latter route would drag out the process for several
months and parties would have plenty of time to water it down or
change it. A more cautious approach, however, would help
maintain parliamentary backing for Monti, who heads an
un-elected government of technocrats.
The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is historically
tied to the CGIL and one of Monti's key backers in parliament,
has vowed to change the provision allowing single employees to
be fired for reasons without the possibility of being re-hired.
The CGIL says the measure would lead to a wave of firings.
"We are dealing with a government which, in the end, unloads
all the real costs of what they are doing onto workers,
pensioners and people soon to be on pensions," CGIL head Susanna
Camusso said after calling on workers to down tools.
NO SURRENDER
President Giorgio Napolitano, who was key to putting Monti
in power as Silvio Berlusconi's former government lost the
confidence of international investors, on Friday said the reform
was necessary and would not lead to "an avalanche of lay-offs".
After meeting unions and employers on Thursday, Labour
Minister Elsa Fornero said the government would not back down,
and challenged parliamentarians to either pass the legislation
quickly or withdraw their support from the government.
Monti is going to be forced to walk a thin line to maintain
support of his left-right coalition, whose members have staked
out opposing positions on the labour reform.
Berlusconi's People of Liberty party, which is Monti's other
main backer, has warned it will not tolerate backpedaling.
Employers' lobbies have also defended it even though some
analysts say it is likely to boost labour costs, rather than
diminish them.
A major criticism leveled at the reform plan is that by
increasing the discretionary powers of judges and the courts, it
will actually slow down Italy's already snail-paced procedures
for deciding labour disputes.
"The real beneficiaries of this reform won't be companies or
workers, but labour lawyers," Tito Boeri, a professor of
economics at Milan's Bocconi University said in a TV interview.
Under the law, employers would have to pay up to 27 months
salary to a fired worker - more than is usually paid under
current rules, said Michele Tamburini, a labour lawyer at
Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP in Milan.
"Judges and lawyers would have more work on their hands, and
companies would definitely see an increase in legal costs,"
Tamburini said.
Though the biggest employers' group, Confindustria, backs
the plan, small businesses are especially worried.
"With judges, sky-high compensation and higher labour taxes,
the only ones who are going to be fired are the business
owners," tweeted Filippo Berto, head of a Milanese artisans
group.
($1 = 0.7579 euros)
(Reporting By Steve Scherer; Editing by Gavin Jones and Ben
Harding)