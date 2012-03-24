(Adds proposal for deadline on labour reform)
By Valentina Za and Lisa Jucca
CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 24 Italy's biggest
labour union threatened on Saturday to step up strikes to
protest against plans to open up the job market that the
government says will encourage investment but critics say will
fail to boost employment and the economy.
The bill, the first radical overhaul of Italian labour rules
since the 1970s, faces lengthy political debate after the
government of Prime Minister Mario Monti opted to send it
through parliament, a process that could take several months,
rather than pass it by decree.
The centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party, the biggest
in parliament, proposed on Saturday that a deadline should be
set to limit delays to the reform's approval, but getting
parliamentary backing won't be easy.
The reforms have run into angry opposition from main labour
union CGIL and allies in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD),
which it is historically close to.
Susanna Camusso, the leader of the 6-million-strong CGIL,
vowed to press ahead with plans for 16 hours of strikes,
including a full-day nationwide stoppage.
"These labour reforms do not create a single new job,"
she said on the sidelines of a business conference at Lake Como.
"This is not going to help revive growth. Growth is a result
of rigorous investment policies ... If anything, the strike has
to be toughened, and substantially."
The PD, a key government backer in parliament, has vowed to
amend the much-contested draft measure.
"We cannot accept money as the only way-out for lay-offs due
to economic reasons," PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani told
reporters at the conference. "We won't budge on this point."
Unions are particularly angered by a proposal that would
weaken an obligation for companies to re-hire workers if a court
rules they have been wrongfully laid off, and allow employers to
offer monetary compensation when facing economic difficulties.
A long debate would delay the introduction of the more
flexible labour rules that the government says are vital to
attract more investments into Italy's hard-pressed economy.
"My proposal is to set a time limit by which the parliament
should approve the reform to show we are serious on this," said
Angelino Alfano, secretary general of Silvio Berlusconi's PDL.
"We should all commit not to toy with this fundamental
pillar (of the reforms)," he said, adding that the summer looked
like a reasonable deadline.
COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
Labour Minister Elsa Fornero told the conference the reform
would make Italy's stagnating economy more attractive for
corporate investments and boost employment, at least from 2014.
The reform "is needed to bring Italy back into a normal
competitive environment as Italian companies are not only
competing domestically, they also compete globally," said Enrico
Cucchiani, who heads top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo.
But tinkering with labour reform plans could trigger a
tit-for-tat war that risks emasculating the whole project.
"If we start changing the text, we too will say there are
things that we don't like and try to modify them," said Alfano.
Monti, an internationally-respected economist who replaced
Berlusconi in November to lead the country out of a deep crisis,
said the government would not budge on its proposals and that
more needed to be done to help Italy return to growth.
"We cannot solve in 4-5 months the problems that have not
been tackled in decades. Let's not delude ourselves. The country
is not in a brilliant condition," Monti said.
Italy is already in recession and the central bank expects
output to contract by at least 1.2 percent this year.
Markets are closely watching Monti's progress.
"World investors have returned to finance us based on the
credible promise that our public finances are in order and the
credible hope that our economy can shift up a gear," Deputy
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli told the conference.
But Spain's public finance situation and a sudden spike in
its debt yields showed contagion could easily return to the euro
zone and affect Italy, Monti said.
"This is causing us big concern because their yields are
rising and it wouldn't take much to recreate trends that could
spread to us through contagion," Monti said.
