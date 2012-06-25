(From www.ifre.com)
By Christopher Spink
LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - Italy has the potential to solve its
own debt problems without outside assistance, since the vast
majority of its public debt is issued solely by state decree.
A veiled threat to restructure its 1.9 trillion euro debt
mountain using this powerful weapon - although unlikely to be
carried out - could persuade bondholders to exchange voluntarily
some of the estimated 350 billion euros of securities coming due
over the next year for longer-dated paper.
Research carried out under the direction of Mitu Gulati, a
law professor at Duke University in the US, found that 96
percent of outstanding Italian government bonds are "statutory
debt issued without any contract terms", and that only 2.5
percent of all bonds are written outside Italian law.
A paper by four of Gulati's students (here)
said this meant the Italian treasury could simply ordain
changes in the terms of its outstanding bonds to ease any
pressing liquidity concerns.
The Italian treasury's existing statutes allow it to carry
out a range of restructuring measures, including exchanges for
new bonds, buy-backs and "the transformation of maturities".
Until now, however, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti has
been lobbying other eurozone leaders to allow their dedicated
rescue funds - the European Financial Stability Facility, or its
successor, the European Stability Mechanism - to intervene and
buy bonds in the secondary market.
Such calls have become urgent as yields on 10-year Italian
BTPs have risen above 6 percent for the first time since
January, when the European Central Bank carried out its second
long-term refinancing operation. That allowed Italian banks to
borrow three-year money, most of which was then used to buy
government bonds.
However, with that source closed off, analysts have
questioned the capacity of banks to take up the 350 billion
euros of issuance scheduled over the next year.
"The yields are indicative of the political impact of
whether the country will be in the European Monetary Union and
also whether there will be some form of default to bring down
the debt-to-GDP ratio," said Andrew Milligan, head of strategy
at Standard Life.
Giovanni Carriere, an analyst at Autonomous Research, said:
"The sovereign tensions are likely to come to a head in H2,
given that Italian banks now have limited capacity to support
the sovereign as they did in Q1."
He estimated that domestic lenders had taken up 80 percent
of government issues so far this year and non-residents now
accounted for just 40 percent of Italian sovereign bonds. Buying
by the European Central Bank or eurozone funds would "accelerate
[non-residents'] exit".
Several legal sources expert in sovereign debt restructuring
also urged Europe to resist official sector intervention in the
secondary market. One said it would be a "deeply ill-advised
move, which they will regret".
Gulati added: "There are legal issues that never got solved
in the Greek case. If these countries eventually have to
restructure, then the question of whether the euro official
sector gets priority over other purchasers will come up again."
LOCKING IN LOWER RATES
Re-profiling outstanding debt issues would also lock in the
low coupons that Italy currently enjoys on much of its bonds,
most of which are below the current 6 percent indicative yields
in the secondary market.
"In the recent past they had a period when they could issue
at very low rates. What they would be doing would be to take
advantage of that asset of having a bunch of bonds - with weak
contract protections - and lower than market rates," said
Gulati.
Such moves could trigger credit default swaps, but Italian
banks, which now hold the vast majority of Italian sovereign
debt, could continue to hold the paper in their books at the
same par value and so avoid having to raise more capital.
Italy would be advised to carry out any such exchange before
July next year. After that date, all fresh issues of eurozone
sovereign debt must then include collective action clauses.
These would grant creditors greater protection from such
unilateral restructuring.
The treasury declined to comment on whether it was
considering such plans.
BETTER PROTECTION
The Gulati-led research paper said that one way of
persuading investors to tender for longer-maturity paper would
be to offer them "some customary creditor protections, such as
negative pledge and pari passu clauses" in the new bonds. New
bonds would therefore be harder to restructure, even if they
were still written under Italian law.
The authors say that inserting such clauses would implicitly
allow the "exchanged debt to assume priority" over the statutory
debt. But any such move should be made to all bondholders.
"Sovereigns can do a lot to proactively manage their debt
portfolios including through various types of liability
management exercises - provided that they are done as part of a
coherent plan and in a manner that makes sense to the markets,"
said Gavin McLean, a partner at law firm White & Case.
(This article is from the June 23 issue of the International
Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication. www.ifre.com)