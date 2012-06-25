By Christopher Spink

LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - Italy has the potential to solve its own debt problems without outside assistance, since the vast majority of its public debt is issued solely by state decree.

A veiled threat to restructure its 1.9 trillion euro debt mountain using this powerful weapon - although unlikely to be carried out - could persuade bondholders to exchange voluntarily some of the estimated 350 billion euros of securities coming due over the next year for longer-dated paper.

Research carried out under the direction of Mitu Gulati, a law professor at Duke University in the US, found that 96 percent of outstanding Italian government bonds are "statutory debt issued without any contract terms", and that only 2.5 percent of all bonds are written outside Italian law.

A paper by four of Gulati's students (here) said this meant the Italian treasury could simply ordain changes in the terms of its outstanding bonds to ease any pressing liquidity concerns.

The Italian treasury's existing statutes allow it to carry out a range of restructuring measures, including exchanges for new bonds, buy-backs and "the transformation of maturities".

Until now, however, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti has been lobbying other eurozone leaders to allow their dedicated rescue funds - the European Financial Stability Facility, or its successor, the European Stability Mechanism - to intervene and buy bonds in the secondary market.

Such calls have become urgent as yields on 10-year Italian BTPs have risen above 6 percent for the first time since January, when the European Central Bank carried out its second long-term refinancing operation. That allowed Italian banks to borrow three-year money, most of which was then used to buy government bonds.

However, with that source closed off, analysts have questioned the capacity of banks to take up the 350 billion euros of issuance scheduled over the next year.

"The yields are indicative of the political impact of whether the country will be in the European Monetary Union and also whether there will be some form of default to bring down the debt-to-GDP ratio," said Andrew Milligan, head of strategy at Standard Life.

Giovanni Carriere, an analyst at Autonomous Research, said: "The sovereign tensions are likely to come to a head in H2, given that Italian banks now have limited capacity to support the sovereign as they did in Q1."

He estimated that domestic lenders had taken up 80 percent of government issues so far this year and non-residents now accounted for just 40 percent of Italian sovereign bonds. Buying by the European Central Bank or eurozone funds would "accelerate [non-residents'] exit".

Several legal sources expert in sovereign debt restructuring also urged Europe to resist official sector intervention in the secondary market. One said it would be a "deeply ill-advised move, which they will regret".

Gulati added: "There are legal issues that never got solved in the Greek case. If these countries eventually have to restructure, then the question of whether the euro official sector gets priority over other purchasers will come up again."

LOCKING IN LOWER RATES

Re-profiling outstanding debt issues would also lock in the low coupons that Italy currently enjoys on much of its bonds, most of which are below the current 6 percent indicative yields in the secondary market.

"In the recent past they had a period when they could issue at very low rates. What they would be doing would be to take advantage of that asset of having a bunch of bonds - with weak contract protections - and lower than market rates," said Gulati.

Such moves could trigger credit default swaps, but Italian banks, which now hold the vast majority of Italian sovereign debt, could continue to hold the paper in their books at the same par value and so avoid having to raise more capital.

Italy would be advised to carry out any such exchange before July next year. After that date, all fresh issues of eurozone sovereign debt must then include collective action clauses. These would grant creditors greater protection from such unilateral restructuring.

The treasury declined to comment on whether it was considering such plans.

BETTER PROTECTION

The Gulati-led research paper said that one way of persuading investors to tender for longer-maturity paper would be to offer them "some customary creditor protections, such as negative pledge and pari passu clauses" in the new bonds. New bonds would therefore be harder to restructure, even if they were still written under Italian law.

The authors say that inserting such clauses would implicitly allow the "exchanged debt to assume priority" over the statutory debt. But any such move should be made to all bondholders.

"Sovereigns can do a lot to proactively manage their debt portfolios including through various types of liability management exercises - provided that they are done as part of a coherent plan and in a manner that makes sense to the markets," said Gavin McLean, a partner at law firm White & Case.

(This article is from the June 23 issue of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication.)