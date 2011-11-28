* League alone in refusing Monti and his reforms
By Silvia Aloisi
MELEGNANO, Italy, Nov 28 On a cold and
foggy Sunday morning, a battle for the hearts and minds of
Italian voters is quietly under way in the medieval square of
this town on the outskirts of Milan.
"Bye Bye Silvio!" reads a giant billboard put up by the
leftist SEL party, whose leader has reluctantly thrown his
weight behind Mario Monti's emergency government, tasked with
rescuing Italy from financial disaster.
Just a few yards away, at a stand of the Northern League --
once Silvio Berlusconi's vital ally and now the only party
refusing to support Monti -- the message is quite different.
Its poster depicts a hen laying golden eggs -- a metaphor
for Italy's prosperous north which the League once wanted to cut
off from the rest of the country -- in the rapacious hands of
"Roma Ladrona", or Rome the Big Thief, as many in the party call
the capital and the central government.
Italy's next scheduled election is not until 2013, but the
League is already campaigning.
After a decade as Berlusconi's most loyal coalition partner,
the pro-devolution, anti-immigrant League has broken ranks in
the centre right and now presents itself as the only political
force fighting Monti's "blood-and-tears" reform agenda.
It bets the unpopular measures Monti was appointed to ram
through will quickly erode support for his government, leading
to snap polls next year -- and big wins for the League.
"This is a government of bankers and technocrats, imposed on
us by the markets and Europe. Why should we be ruled by the
spread (between Italian and German bonds)?" said Denis Zanaboni,
a member of the local city government, which the League still
runs in ticket with Berlusconi's PDL party.
"Can the same people who created this crisis be the ones who
resolve it? We are the only party in the opposition, the only
ones who are saying no, we will not let you do that at the
expense of the people."
He pointed to Monti's past spell as an adviser to Goldman
Sachs and his close ties to the European and global
policy-making elite, echoing comments made by leftist students
who greeted the new government by throwing eggs and fake dollar
banknotes at bank branches in several Italian cities.
FISCAL FEDERALISM
Monti's cabinet, hurriedly sworn in as Italy tries to put a
lid on its soaring borrowing costs, comprises a mix of academics
and experienced administrators, and includes Corrado Passera,
the former chief executive of Italy's biggest retail bank, as
industry minister.
The fact that none of the new cabinet has been elected may
make it harder to win popular support for new taxes, job cuts or
pension reforms that could hit ordinary Italians hard.
"This government stinks," said the outspoken leader of the
Northern League Umberto Bossi.
For the rank-and-file, the League is rightly going back to
its roots as the defender of the interests of the hardworking
and rich north threatened by central government and the poorer
south which they see as corrupt and profligate.
While the call for a secession of the northern regions the
League refers to as Padania is seen as more of a rallying slogan
than a concrete threat, the party is unflinching in its demand
for fiscal federalism -- increasing local autonomy and cutting
subsidies from the north to the south.
One key plank of the League's federalism agenda is to
establish the standard cost for basic public services and make
sure all regions and city governments adhere to it, or pay the
difference out of their own pockets.
Luca Antonini, who heads the technical committee on
federalism at the Economy Ministry, said in a recent interview
that inefficiencies, corruption and mismanagement mean that the
cost of maintaining a local police force in towns with 50,000
residents can vary from as little as 10 euros per citizen to as
much as 120 euros, for example.
A hospital syringe can cost four times as much in the
Mezzogiorno regions than in Lombardy, he said.
"Why should we keep bankrolling the south? The north is
tired of pulling the sleigh for everybody. Every year Lombardy
gives 70 billion euros to the government and nobody knows how
that gets spent," said 36-year-old Cristiano Vailati, who works
for a gas company and has voted for the League since 1994.
The Northern League, formed in the aftermath of the 1990s
corruption scandals which destroyed Italy's old political order,
faced increasing internal pressure during the last months of
the Berlusconi government as grassroots supporters turned
against the scandal-plagued premier.
Its core electorate of small businesses and the
self-employed, who feel strangled by high taxes, punished the
League in its northern heartland in local elections earlier this
year. The party won less than 10 percent of the ballot in
strongholds like Milan and Turin -- compared with more than 12
percent nationwide in the 2010 regional polls.
BERLUSCONI WHO?
Critics say the League is trying to sweep its Berlusconi
links under the carpet and cast itself as a counter-weight to
Monti.
"After years of disasters with Berlusconi, the League is
just trying to pretend they are virgins again," said the
centre-left governor of Tuscany, Enrico Rossi, in a message on
Facebook.
It may be an uphill struggle. An opinion poll in Corriere
della Sera on Nov. 21 showed that 42 percent of League's voters
actually thought Monti's government would do well.
And, with just 60 seats out of 630 in the lower house of
parliament, the League does not have the numerical strength to
bring the government down in a no-confidence vote on its own.
But there is no doubt that there is simmering discontent and
it is only likely to grow. The party's vocal opposition is sure
to make headlines which could put it in a good position with
skeptical MPs in other parties and tax-weary citizens when the
austerity starts to bite.
"What's going to happen to my pension?" asked Franca
Magnani, 56, who was made redundant a year ago by her employer,
an online shopping catalogue.
Her unemployment benefits, 700 euros a month, will end in
December. After 36 years of work, she was hoping to retire next
year under a pension scheme allowing people to retire even at a
relatively young age based on their length of service.
That scheme -- dubbed "baby pensions" by critics who say it
has become unaffordable because of increased longevity -- is now
likely to be scrapped as part of efforts to reduce Italy's
towering public debt.
Around 65 percent of this type of pension is paid out in the
north, where people generally start to work earlier, and the
League firmly opposes any change.
"Everybody tells me now: you are too young to retire. But
who's going to pay my bills? I have been forced to start
cleaning people's houses," Magnani said, rubbing her hands to
keep warm as her 28-year-old son bought a bright green Northern
League handkerchief at the party's stand.
"To be honest, I don't trust anybody in government. They are
always putting their hands in our pockets."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)