* Bersani says economy, jobs will be top priority if elected
* Says Italians need "truth not fairy tales" about crisis
* Commentators says Bersani now has to re-unify party
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Dec 2 Pier Luigi Bersani won a run-off
primary election by a huge margin on Sunday to become the
Italian centre-left candidate for prime minister in national
elections early next year.
In his victory speech, Bersani promised to tackle Italy's
economic crisis and high unemployment if elected and said his
Democratic Party would have to win by telling Italians "the
truth, not fairy tales" about the grave situation.
Bersani has said repeatedly that in power he would stick to
tough budget commitments made by technocrat Prime Minister Mario
Monti, but seek to soften the impact on workers and the poor and
put more emphasis on economic growth.
Markets have expressed some wariness over an alliance
between Bersani, who is head of the centre-left Democratic Party
and a former communist, and a party called Left, Ecology and
Freedom.
With more than 80 percent of the 9,200 polling places
reporting, Bersani had 60.9 percent of votes to 39.1 percent for
Renzi. The results were in line with two exit polls.
"I was always confident and tranquil but I did not expect to
win by this much," Bersani told a victory rally after his rival,
Florence mayor and fellow Democratic Party member Matteo Renzi,
conceded defeat.
Bersani, 61, will now stand in national elections, likely in
March, against a still-to-be-chosen centre-right candidate to
take over from Monti.
"It won't be simple but we can't ignore the fact that we are
facing the greatest crisis of the post-war period and the
greatest problem of all is jobs," he said of Italy's economic
situation.
Italy's unemployment stood at 11.1 percent in October and
its public debt is equivalent to 126 percent of national output.
During the campaign, the contrast was marked between the
bald, slow speaking professorial Bersani and Renzi, who bounced
around platforms at rallies in open shirts and jeans.
Renzi had painted himself as a Kennedy-esque reformer,
saying Italy's largest centre-left party needed a big shake-up.
He had accused the older generation of the Democratic Party
of failing to present a credible alternative, allowing former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre right to govern for so
long.
Despite the big victory, commentators said Bersani would now
have to woo back some 40 percent of the party, many of them
young, who voted for Renzi.
Monti, favourite of the business community, has said he will
not be a candidate next year but might come back if the election
does not provide a clear winner.
Another possible future role for him is as president of the
republic and guarantor that austerity reforms agreed with
Italy's European partners continue.
Berlusconi's scandal-plagued right, forced from government
by the financial crisis a year ago, is in disarray.
Berlusconi said on Monday he would wait to see who wins the
centre-left primary before deciding whether to run himself. He
has repeatedly changed his mind in the last few weeks on whether
to do so.
Some analysts said the victory by Bersani might spur
Berlusconi to get back into the game.
"Indeed, a Bersani-led PD is likely to embolden Silvio
Berlusconi to form his own party in the hope of keeping the
centre left out of power and reviving the fortunes of Italy's
centre right," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director of Spiro
Sovereign Strategy in London.
The centre-right is divided over whether they should hold
its own primary. Fabrizio Cicchitto, head of Berlusconi's PDL
party in the lower house, who wanted primaries said: "We have
paid and will continue to pay for this political void".