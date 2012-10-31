ROME Oct 31 An Italian court cleared a
left-wing party chief of abuse of power on Wednesday, freeing
him to run as a candidate in the primary to pick a centre-left
candidate for prime minister in next year's national election.
Nichi Vendola, head of the Left, Ecology and Freedom party,
will now contest two other candidates to lead a centre-left
coalition that will bid to take power when the current
technocrat government of Mario Monti ends its mandate in spring.
According to the most recent opinion poll 42.5 percent of
Italians would vote for the centre-left coalition, far ahead of
nearest rivals the centre-right with 26.5 percent.
Vendola had said he would quit politics if found guilty.
"I am very happy," Vendola said tearfully after the judgment
was announced. "I have had to swallow a bitter pill these last
months. If I had been convicted I wouldn't have been able to
continue my public life."
Prosecutors had asked for a 20-year sentence in the case, in
which he was accused of improperly favouring the appointment of
the head of department in a large hospital in the capital of the
Puglia region, where he is governor.
A fierce critic of Monti, Vendola says if the centre-left
wins elections Italy should abandon an agenda of spending cuts
and reforms imposed to pull it from the brink of a debt crisis,
arguing it targets ordinary people and is deepening Italy's
recession.
He will face two rivals from the Democratic Party in
primaries for the centre-left leadership, the group's leader
Pier Luigi Bersani and his younger challenger, 37-year old
Florence Mayor Matteo Renzi.
Being targeted by prosecutors is relatively commonplace for
Italian politicians and many shrug off investigations as no more
than an occupational hazard, which rarely results in a jail
sentence actually being served.