By Catherine Hornby
ROME, Jan 8 Italy plans gradual
liberalisations in sectors ranging from energy to professional
services to revive its ailing economy, the industry minister
said on Sunday, ahead of meetings with European partners to
discuss ways to stem the debt crisis.
The liberalisations, which include moves to boost
competition and relax some regulation in the euro zone's third
largest economy, will be included in a new set of
growth-enhancing reforms due to follow the 33 billion euro
austerity plan passed last month.
"We will proceed in every sector: gas, energy, commerce,
transport, the professions. Each step will go towards creating
more sustainable growth," Industry Minister Corrado Passera said
in an interview with the Corriere Della Sera daily.
He said the measures would be introduced gradually each
month and would be accompanied by reforms to open up markets and
fight unfair advantages.
Italy has been at the centre of the debt crisis since last
summer when its borrowing costs began to approach the levels
which forced Ireland, Greece and Portugal to seek an
international bailout.
As it faces a recession this year which will make it even
more difficult to rein in public debt, the government led by
Prime Minister Mario Monti is drawing up a set of "Grow Italy"
measures aimed at making the sluggish economy more competitive.
Monti, a respected technocrat, is seeking a united response
from euro zone countries to the bloc's debt crisis and aims to
coordinate growth strategies. He has been warmly embraced by the
French and German leaders since he took over from Silvio
Berlusconi in November.
ECB ROLE
On Wednesday Monti heads to Berlin for talks with Germany's
Chancellor Angela Merkel, and is set to meet Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy again in Rome on Jan. 20.
Italy will be pushing for greater powers for the European
Central Bank in guaranteeing liquidity and stability, Passera
told the paper on Sunday.
Germany has opposed calls for a greater role for the ECB to
help solve the debt crisis, saying political action is needed to
resolve the situation.
Monti wants to strengthen the single market to boost growth
at the European level and fund Europe-wide infrastructure
development through project bonds to improve transport links and
communication, Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Sunday.
The prime minister said on Saturday that new Italian
liberalisation measures would be aimed at unblocking bottlenecks
which hamper the economy and encouraging fair competition.
Italy's antitrust authority has unveiled a list of proposals
for liberalising the economy including spinning off the postal
bank from the main postal operator, privatising some local
services and favouring the development of independent operators
in the energy sector.
The government's growth-boosting measures are also set to
include a reform of Italian labour contracts though they face a
struggle with unions who have already criticised the austerity
plan for weighing heavily on ordinary workers and pensioners.
Monti is also stepping up the fight against tax evasion,
which robs the Italian exchequer of an estimated 120 billion
euros a year, nearly four times the value of his austerity
budget.
