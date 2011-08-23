UPDATE 1-Qatar says oil market can cope with higher shale output
DOHA, Feb 8 Higher oil prices may boost shale oil production but the global oil market can accommodate this as demand remains healthy, Qatar's energy minister said on Wednesday.
ROME Aug 23 Italy expects contracts held by Italian companies in Libya will be respected by a new government that takes over if rebels overthrow Muammar Gaddafi, Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini said on Tuesday.
Italy's interests in its former colony stretch from oilfields to multibillion-euro contracts in defence and construction sectors.
"They've agreed to honour all contracts, including those with Italian companies, undertaken by Libya," Frattini told Italian radio, referring to the Benghazi-based rebel council. "Italy's contracts are with Libya, not with Gaddafi."
Once Gaddafi's closest European ally, Rome has been aggressively courting the rebels since backing them in April. Frattini said he had already agreed with the rebel council on broad cooperation between the two sides. (Reporting by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)
DOHA, Feb 8 Higher oil prices may boost shale oil production but the global oil market can accommodate this as demand remains healthy, Qatar's energy minister said on Wednesday.
* Shares fall 2.3 pct, trim year rise to less than 5 pct (Adds background, updates shares)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 Vestas said softer demand for wind turbines meant revenue could fall this year from 2016's record level as it faces increased competition from a merged rival.