ROME, Sept 6 Italy's government confirmed on Tuesday that a gas pipeline from Libya to Italy is targeted to resume operations on Oct. 15, and said the restart was a crucial matter for national energy security.

Exports of Libyan gas to Italy through the Greenstream pipeline were suspended when civil war broke out between Libyan fighters and forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi.

The 510 km (300 mile) undersea pipeline system between Mellitah, just west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, and Gela in Italy is 50 percent owned by Italian oil company ENI (ENI.MI).

The government said it had held a reunion with representatives of ENI and other interested parties on Tuesday.

"In the meeting it was decided that the government considers the relaunch of Greenstream as a project of national interest for the security of energy supplies," the cabinet said in a statement. (Writing by Catherine Hornby)