* New EU regulations needed to unblock assets - source
* Libyan stakes in Italian firms include UniCredit, ENI
MILAN, Sept 23 The European Union's decision to
ease a freeze on assets of several Libyan entities has not
effectively unblocked Libyan stakes in Italian companies, an
Italian treasury source said on Friday.
The EU on Thursday said that in line with last week's U.N.
Security Council resolution on Libya, frozen funds from entities
would be released "for humanitarian and civilian needs".
But stakes in Italian companies such as UniCredit ,
Finmeccanica , Juventus , Retelit and
ENI will only be unblocked once a new EU regulation
cancels the one voted for in the wake of the NATO intervention
in Libya, the source told Reuters.
Libyan entities affected by the freeze include the Libyan
Central Bank, the Libyan Investment Authority, the Libyan
Foreign Bank and the Libya Africa Investment Portfolio.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)