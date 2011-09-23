* New EU regulations needed to unblock assets - source

* Libyan stakes in Italian firms include UniCredit, ENI

MILAN, Sept 23 The European Union's decision to ease a freeze on assets of several Libyan entities has not effectively unblocked Libyan stakes in Italian companies, an Italian treasury source said on Friday.

The EU on Thursday said that in line with last week's U.N. Security Council resolution on Libya, frozen funds from entities would be released "for humanitarian and civilian needs".

But stakes in Italian companies such as UniCredit , Finmeccanica , Juventus , Retelit and ENI will only be unblocked once a new EU regulation cancels the one voted for in the wake of the NATO intervention in Libya, the source told Reuters.

Libyan entities affected by the freeze include the Libyan Central Bank, the Libyan Investment Authority, the Libyan Foreign Bank and the Libya Africa Investment Portfolio. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)