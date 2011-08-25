Aug 25 (Corrects figure for frozen assets in
4th graf)
* Rebel leader says foreign funds needed urgently
* Italy begins unfreezing Libyan assets
* Eni says priority is to resume gas flows
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Aug 25 The head of Libya's rebel
government warned on Thursday of dangerous destabilisation in
the country without urgent financial aid from the West to
restore services to the population.
Mahmoud Jibril spoke after meeting Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi, who said Rome had begun unfreezing 350
million euros of Libyan funds in Italian banks to help the rebel
government run the country.
Berlusconi said the unfreezing was a first step in a broader
effort to unblock all of the country's assets in Italy, the
former colonial power.
Italy, once Libya's biggest ally in the West, froze around
$8 billion of Libyan assets as part of sanctions against Muammar
Gaddafi.
"The biggest destabilising element would be the failure of
the (rebel) National Transitional Council to deliver the
necessary services and pay the salaries of the people who have
not been paid for months," Jibril said at a news conference in
Milan.
"Our priorities cannot be carried out by the government
without having the necessary money immediately," he said.
Tripoli, taken by the rebels in a lightning advance earlier
this week, was without water supplies, Berlusconi said.
He added that Eni , the biggest foreign oil operator
in Libya, is expected to sign a deal to supply gas and petrol
for the immediate needs of Libyans.
"Eni and the provisional government will sign a deal as
early as Monday in Benghazi that allows us to supply upfront
without payment large quantities of gas and petrol for the
immediate needs of the Libyan population," he said.
ENI CEO Paolo Scaroni told reporters the supply of
natural gas and gasoline would be in exchange for "future
payments in oil which we will receive when the oil fields have
restarted."
NO VENGEANCE
Berlusconi welcomed what he described as a willingness of
the rebels to include all sides and components of civil society
in a new government and to avoid vengeance against Gaddafi
supporters.
Jibril said the rebel government's top priority was to
restore law and order, establishing a new national army and
collecting weapons from the streets. It would have to rebuild
power stations and other infrastructure destroyed by Gaddafi
loyalists, he said.
Scaroni, who met Jibril with Berlusconi, said it would take
six to 18 months to fully resume its oil operations in Libya. He
said the company's priority was to get its gas flows working
again.
"Our focus is on gas since I don't like at all the idea of
going in to winter with a traditional source of (gas) supply
blocked. We can live without Libyan gas but it's not as if we're
totally relaxed about the other suppliers," Scaroni said.
Italy's biggest gas suppliers are Algeria and Russia.
(additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Barry
Moody)