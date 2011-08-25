* Rebel leader says foreign funds needed urgently
* Italy begins unfreezing Libyan assets
* Eni says priority is to resume gas flows
(adds ENI comment saying deal does not involve gas)
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Aug 25 The head of Libya's rebel
government warned on Thursday of dangerous destabilisation in
the country unless financial aid from the West arrives quickly
to help restore services to the population.
Mahmoud Jibril spoke after meeting Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi, who said Rome had begun unfreezing 350
million euros ($504.3 million) of Libyan funds in Italian banks
to help the rebel movement govern Libya.
Berlusconi said the unfreezing marked a first step in a
broader effort to unblock all of the North African country's
assets in Italy, the former colonial power.
Italy, once Libya's closest ally in the West, froze around
$8 billion of Libyan assets as part of sanctions against Muammar
Gaddafi, whose 42 years in power appeared at an end this week.
"The biggest destabilising element would be the failure of
the (rebel) National Transitional Council to deliver the
necessary services and pay the salaries of the people who have
not been paid for months," Jibril told a news conference in
Milan. "Our priorities cannot be carried out by the government
without having the necessary money immediately."
Tripoli, the capital taken in a lightning rebel advance
earlier this week, is without water supplies, Berlusconi said.
He added that Italy's Eni , the biggest foreign oil
operator in Libya, is expected to sign a deal on Monday to
supply fuel for the immediate needs of Libyans, without payment.
Berlusconi said the deal included gas but Eni later
clarified that only petrol and diesel were involved.
Its CEO, Paolo Scaroni, told reporters that the deal would
be in exchange for "future payments in oil which we will receive
when the oil fields have restarted".
After talks with Arab and Western allies in Qatar on
Wednesday, a senior rebel leader said his side would seek to
have $5 billion in frozen assets released to jump-start the
economy and provide vital relief to its citizens. The amount is
double the previously given estimate of $2.5 billion.
The United States has also submitted a draft resolution to
the U.N. Security Council to unfreeze $1.5 billion in Libyan
assets. No vote was held on the draft on Wednesday, but
diplomats said a vote could come on Thursday or Friday.
NO VENGEANCE
Berlusconi welcomed what he described as a willingness of
the rebels to include all sides and components of civil society
in a new government and to avoid vengeance against Gaddafi
supporters.
Jibril said the rebel government's top priority was to
restore law and order, establishing a new national army and
collecting weapons from the streets. It would have to rebuild
power stations and other infrastructure destroyed by Gaddafi
loyalists, he said.
Scaroni, who met Jibril with Berlusconi, said it would take
six to 18 months to fully resume Eni oil operations in Libya. He
said Eni's priority was to get its gas flows working again.
"Our focus is on gas since I don't like at all the idea of
going into winter with a traditional source of (gas) supply
blocked. We can live without Libyan gas but it's not as if we're
totally relaxed about the other suppliers," Scaroni said.
Italy's biggest gas suppliers are Algeria and Russia.
(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, Catherine Hornby
and Deepa Babington; Editing by Barry Moody and Mark Heinrich)
($1 = 0.694 Euros)