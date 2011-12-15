ROME Dec 15 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that Italy would continue to unfreeze Libyan holdings.

Monti spoke after meeting Libyan National Transitional Council Chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil. Monti said that Italy had already released 600 million euros in Libyan assets. Jalil pledged to use the unfrozen funds to pay debts to Italian companies.

Jalil also said that Italy's state-owned oil company Eni had reached 70 percent of its pre-conflict output capacity in Libya.

