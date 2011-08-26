* Gaddafi ordered migrants on dangerous voyage to Italy
* Over 50,000 migrants arrive on Lampedusa this year
* Sending migrants to die is crime against humanity-Frattini
ROME, Aug 26 Italy has proof that Muammar
Gaddafi planned to turn its tiny island of Lampedusa into an
"inferno" by sending thousands of desperate African migrants
there by boat, Foreign Minister Franco Frattini said.
Forcing poor migrants on a dangerous sea voyage was
retaliation for Rome's endorsement of Libyan rebels and could
constitute a crime against humanity, he said. Hundreds of
migrants have died attempting the crossing in recent months.
"Putting desperate people on a boat and pushing them off to
sea -- sending them to die in the Mediterranean -- is something
very close to being another crime against humanity, for which
the regime will have to answer," Frattini told Sky Italia
television.
Italy also has evidence showing that Libyan authorities
ordered civilian clothes be put on the bodies of soldiers, so as
to pin blame for their deaths on NATO bombing, Frattini said.
Libya has long been a gathering point for thousands of
African migrants trying to reach Europe via Lampedusa, off the
southern coast of Sicily.
A deal between Gaddafi and Italy to send migrants back
before they entered Italian waters curbed the flow until
uprisings in North Africa earlier this year caused the collapse
of strict border controls and created an increase in seaborne
emigration.
Italy, once Gaddafi's biggest ally in Europe, provoked his
rage after the former colonial power endorsed the rebels in
April and joined a NATO bombing campaign.
"TERRIBLE MESSAGES"
"We have terrible messages (in our possession) and they will
be made public soon," Frattini said in an interview with
Avvenire, the Italian bishops' newspaper.
"We have proof of orders given by Gaddafi's government to
transform Lampedusa into an inferno: 'Put thousands of desperate
people on boats and throw the island into chaos.' We have proof
and we cannot ignore it."
Tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in Lampedusa,
almost overwhelming the tiny island.
Italy had suspected the departure of boats from Libya was
coordinated, since they routinely appeared in groups of 15 or 20
every two weeks, Frattini said. Rome has taken in as many as
50,000 migrants since the start of the year, he added.
Chaos on the island turned into a headache for Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi's conservative government, which came
to power in 2008 pledging to stop illegal immigration.
The orders to put migrants on boats to Italy were given by
Gaddafi himself, Libya's ambassador to Italy, Hafed Gaddur --
who defected to the rebel side in February -- told Italian
radio.
