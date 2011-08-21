ROME Aug 21 Muammar Gaddafi's former right-hand man, Abdel Salam Jalloud, who has defected to the Libyan rebels' side, said on Sunday that Gaddafi would be toppled within ten days at most.

Speaking on Italy's Rai News, Jalloud said the regime would be finished "within a week, at the latest 10 days, maybe even less."

Jalloud was a member of the junta that staged a 1969 coup bringing Gaddafi to power, and was seen as the North African oil producer state's second in command before falling out of Gaddafi's favor in the 1990s.

A rebel spokesman said on Friday Jalloud had defected to rebel-held territory, and Italy's Defence Minister Ignazio La Russa confirmed on Sunday that he was on Italian soil.

It was unclear how close Jalloud was to Gaddafi's regime after the 1990s, when he reportedly was stripped of his passport and put under government surveillance following a disagreement with Gaddafi.

