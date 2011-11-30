ROME Nov 30 Italy's Treasury said on Wednesday it was launching new system of auctions to manage liquidity on the money market with immediate effect, using its account at the Bank of Italy.

The auctions will allow the Treasury to lend of borrow "possibly significant amounts of cash on the money market," the Treasury said in a statement.

"As a rule, transactions will have an overnight maturity and credit limits will be applied to each counterparty," it said. There will a morning auction and a possible afternoon auction, both managed by the Bank of Italy.

The banks currently admitted to the operations are listed on the Treasury's website on: here

