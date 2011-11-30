BRIEF-FTS International announces intention to launch IPO
* FTS International Inc announces intention to launch initial public offering
ROME Nov 30 Italy's Treasury said on Wednesday it was launching new system of auctions to manage liquidity on the money market with immediate effect, using its account at the Bank of Italy.
The auctions will allow the Treasury to lend of borrow "possibly significant amounts of cash on the money market," the Treasury said in a statement.
"As a rule, transactions will have an overnight maturity and credit limits will be applied to each counterparty," it said. There will a morning auction and a possible afternoon auction, both managed by the Bank of Italy.
The banks currently admitted to the operations are listed on the Treasury's website on: here
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)
* First Republic Bank - expects to use net proceeds from offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures down: Dow 29 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)