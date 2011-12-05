MILAN Dec 5 Italy injected 7.5 billion euros in one-day funds on Monday at a liquidity tender where requests from seven bidders totalled 11 billion euros, data from the Bank of Italy showed.

The overnight funds were assigned at a weighted average rate of 0.56 percent, versus market levels for the overnight rate of 0.53/0.83 percent.

Italy had planned to offer up to 8.4 billion euros at the tender. For details click on.

Italy's Treasury launched last week a new system of daily tenders to manage its liquidity, offering a short-term funding tool to European banks at a time of severe funding stress.

The move helps Italy comply with indications the European Central Banks has given to euro zone governments on how they should manage their cash balances.

