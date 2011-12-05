MILAN Dec 5 Italy injected 7.5 billion
euros in one-day funds on Monday at a liquidity tender where
requests from seven bidders totalled 11 billion euros, data from
the Bank of Italy showed.
The overnight funds were assigned at a weighted average rate
of 0.56 percent, versus market levels for the overnight rate of
0.53/0.83 percent.
Italy had planned to offer up to 8.4 billion euros at the
tender. For details click on.
Italy's Treasury launched last week a new system of daily
tenders to manage its liquidity, offering a short-term funding
tool to European banks at a time of severe funding stress.
The move helps Italy comply with indications the European
Central Banks has given to euro zone governments on how they
should manage their cash balances.
