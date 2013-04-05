MILAN, April 5 Gas Natural Fenosa's plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Italy suffered a setback on Friday when Italy's environment ministry suspended an environmental permit. A statement on the ministry's website said the environmental impact evaluation (EIA) has been suspended for 6 months to give Gas Natural time to find a new location for the terminal planned for the port city of Trieste. As an alternative, the company can work with the port authority to review its traffic plans in the port area. Minister Corrado Clini said the Zaule terminal was not compatible with maritime traffic and port development. The Spanish group, which plans to invest more than 500 million euros to build the 8-billion cubic metre per year facility, began the complex permitting process in 2004 and completed the EIA in 2009. The plant - which has seen years of planning by regional and ministry officials - has encountered stiff resistance from grass root opposition and location objections from the port committee and the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region. Chronic red tape in Italy has caused several foreign developers to shelve investment plans to build gas terminals at a time when the Italian government is trying to attract investors to its shores. Last November Royal Dutch Shell decided to withdraw from a project to build an LNG plant in Sicily after having spent seven years wading through paperwork. Earlier in 2012 UK gas producer BG Group threatened to shelve plans to build an LNG plant in the southern region of Puglia after failing for 11 years to obtain all the necessary permits. Italy has two working LNG terminals with a third plant under construction. Due to the economic crisis, falling demand for energy from businesses and consumers has generated a situation of oversupply of gas, leading some critics to say more LNG plants are simply not needed. Gas Natural has said its project in Trieste could be built in three years once all the permits needed are obtained.