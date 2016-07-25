(Clarifies definition of operating profit in second paragraph)
MILAN, July 25 Italian eyewear group Luxottica
cut its full-year outlook on Monday after reporting a
2.5 percent drop in adjusted operating profit in the first half
due to weakness in its biggest market North America and poor
weather.
The maker of Ray Ban sunglasses said adjusted earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 857 million euros in
the six months through June, above an average forecast of 845
million euros ($928 million) in a consensus of six analysts
compiled by Reuters.
Adjusted revenues totalled 4.72 billion euros, just ahead of
a 4.73 billion euro forecast and down 0.7 percent from a year
earlier.
Revenues rose 1.6 percent at constant currencies.
In a move widely anticipated by analysts, Luxottica said it
now saw sales rising 2-3 percent at constant currencies this
year - down from a previous 5-6 percent forecast.
It expects EBIT growth to match the increase in sales - down
from a previous guidance of an EBIT rise that was 1.5 times the
sales increase.
Luxottica set the guidance in March when it announced 1.5
billion euros in investments for retail and digital expansion in
an effort to fight slowing profit growth.
The results are adjusted for restructuring costs, the
one-off 44 million euro expense for the sacking of CEO Adil
Mehboob-Khan in January and accounting changes at Luxottica's
EyeMed healthcare insurance unit.
