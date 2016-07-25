(Clarifies definition of operating profit in second paragraph)

MILAN, July 25 Italian eyewear group Luxottica cut its full-year outlook on Monday after reporting a 2.5 percent drop in adjusted operating profit in the first half due to weakness in its biggest market North America and poor weather.

The maker of Ray Ban sunglasses said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 857 million euros in the six months through June, above an average forecast of 845 million euros ($928 million) in a consensus of six analysts compiled by Reuters.

Adjusted revenues totalled 4.72 billion euros, just ahead of a 4.73 billion euro forecast and down 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

Revenues rose 1.6 percent at constant currencies.

In a move widely anticipated by analysts, Luxottica said it now saw sales rising 2-3 percent at constant currencies this year - down from a previous 5-6 percent forecast.

It expects EBIT growth to match the increase in sales - down from a previous guidance of an EBIT rise that was 1.5 times the sales increase.

Luxottica set the guidance in March when it announced 1.5 billion euros in investments for retail and digital expansion in an effort to fight slowing profit growth.

The results are adjusted for restructuring costs, the one-off 44 million euro expense for the sacking of CEO Adil Mehboob-Khan in January and accounting changes at Luxottica's EyeMed healthcare insurance unit. (Reporting by Valentina Za)