MILAN Oct 24 Italian eyewear group Luxottica stuck to its 2016 goals on Monday after posting a 1.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenues helped by its retail network.

The maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses said sales adjusted for accounting changes at a unit rose to 2.225 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in July-September, in line with forecasts, as nice weather boosted sales of sunglasses at opticians across Europe and at the group's own Sunglass Hut chain.

A near 4 percent rise in retail sales more than offset a drop in wholesale revenues caused by reorganisation efforts launched under 81-year-old founder and controlling shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio, who has returned at the helm as executive chairman after 10 years out of the limelight. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)