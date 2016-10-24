MILAN Oct 24 Italian eyewear group Luxottica stuck to its 2016 goals on Monday after posting a 1.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenues helped by its retail network.
The maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses said sales adjusted for accounting changes at a unit rose to 2.225 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in July-September, in line with forecasts, as nice weather boosted sales of sunglasses at opticians across Europe and at the group's own Sunglass Hut chain.
A near 4 percent rise in retail sales more than offset a drop in wholesale revenues caused by reorganisation efforts launched under 81-year-old founder and controlling shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio, who has returned at the helm as executive chairman after 10 years out of the limelight. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.