* Sales rise strongly in H1 as accessible-luxury demand booms

* Group expected to file for bourse listing next year

MILAN, Sept 1 Italian handbag and accessories maker Furla posted a 28 percent increase in first-half sales boosted by strong demand at home and in its top market Japan, as well as shopping by travellers.

The family-owned firm, which is expected to list on the Milan bourse in 2017, has more than doubled turnover in the past five years as its accessibly-priced leather products tap into consumers' growing appetite for less expensive luxury labels.

In May, Furla took the first steps towards a long-awaited flotation by signing a 30-million euro investment deal with merchant bank Tamburi Investment partners.

Furla said on Thursday revenues in January-June rose to 194 million euros ($216 million), up from 151 million euros the previous year. Net of currency effects, sales were up 27 percent.

Purchases by people travelling through airports or train stations pushed sales at Furla's 223 travel retail boutiques up 38 percent in the period.

The Bologna-based group, known for the minimalist design of its leather products which are produced in Italy, is particularly popular in Japan -- its top market accounting for just over a quarter of global sales.

First-half revenues grew around 30 percent in Japan, broadly the same increase recorded in the United Sales. Sales in Italy rose by nearly 34 percent against a 26 percent rise in Europe.

Since the end of last year, the company opened 10 new stores. It now has a total of 425 own-brand shops, half of which are directly owned.

"We want to grow further by widening our product range, opening new distribution channels," Director General Alberto Camerlengo said in a statement.

Furla has yet to replace Chief Executive Officer Eraldo Poletto who left Furla earlier this year to join rival Salvatore Ferragamo, taking over in the top seat from August. ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Adrian Croft)