* Online luxury sales seen at 11 bln euros in 2015-Altagamma
* China to surpass U.S. as No.1 online retail market by 2015
By Antonella Ciancio
MILAN, Sept 14 Fashion bloggers will help propel
online sales of designer clothes, jewels and luxury cars to more
than 11 billion euros ($15 billion) in 2015, a research report
said on Thursday.
The exclusive fashion world has embraced the Internet later
than other industries but is catching up quickly.
Brands such as Burberry , Tiffany and Gucci
are increasing exposure to social media to connect
with a new generation born when mobiles and Internet were
already there.
Online sales of luxury goods still only account for 2.6
percent of a market worth 172 billion euros, but are growing at
a rate of 20 percent a year, Italy luxury foundation Altagamma
said in its "Digital Luxury Experience" report.
Blogs and social media are setting trends more than fashion
critics, with one out of two customers turning to Facebook or
Twitter for advice before buying, the study said.
"Fashion bloggers are more and more powerful, especially in
emerging markets like China," Altagamma's research head
Francesco Di Lauro said.
Fast-growing China is expected to overtake the United States
as the world's No.1 online retail market by 2015, according to
the research.
Luxury spending on the web also increases in times of
austerity, as wealthy customers prefer to buy from the intimacy
of their homes rather than in lavish stores.
"Luxury will become less ostentatious, with the average
buyer being Chinese, digital and rich," Di Lauro said.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)