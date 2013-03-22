MILAN, March 22 London-based investment firm NEO Capital has bought a majority stake in Italian luxury handbags maker Valextra in expectation of a possible initial share offering.

On Friday Milan-based Valextra, known for its leather handbags in bright colours, said NEO Capital invested following a capital increase.

Founded in 1937 as a leather goods shop in central Milan, Valextra is among Italy's family-owned upscale brands seeking outside investors to fund international growth.

The company, which booked sales of 13.5 million euros last year, did not provide further financial details about the deal.

A source with direct knowledge of the deal said Neo Capital had bought a majority stake in the brand, whose refined handbags sell for more than 2,000 euros.

NEO Capital has previously invested in such luxury brands as eyewear maker Alain Mikli, which was bought by Luxottica last year.

Whether it is private financing, takeovers by major luxury groups like LVMH or stock market flotations, the luxury industry has seen a wave of investor interest in labels that have the potential to become global brands.

Italian notebook maker Moleskine - owned by private equity funds Syntegra Capital and Index Ventures, along with its founder and management - has attracted healthy demand from foreign investors ahead of an IPO expected in the first week of April.