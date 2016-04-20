DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
LONDON/MILAN, April 20 Swiss energy company Axpo Group is looking to sell its ownership in three gas power plants in Italy, two sources said on Wednesday.
Axpo declined to comment.
The company has full ownership of Italy's Rizziconi Energia plant, 85 percent ownership of Calenia Energia and 49 percent of SEF in Ferrara, according to its website.
The two sources said Axpo was looking to sell out of all three assets and the deadline for non-binding bids was May 10. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, Stephen Jewkes and John Miller)
* Intends to lodge a draft scheme booklet in relation to the proposed acquisition of all of the shares in Cover-More by Zurich
Feb 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo to include treatment of urothelial carcinoma, the most common type of bladder cancer.