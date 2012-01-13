* Mafia has boosted presence in Italy economy, expanded
north
* Central bank says crisis makes companies more vulnerable
* Italy economy to contract next year
* Liquidity squeeze puts mafia in privileged position
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Jan 13 When Italian construction
group Perego was struggling back in 2008, a white knight flush
with cash rode to its rescue.
Unfortunately the "knight" was a powerful mafia
organisation, the 'Ndrangheta, which went on to take control of
the family-owned Lombardy business and tried to steer it on an
expansion path, Italian justice authorities say.
"Luckily it failed," said Milan judge Giuseppe Gennari. The
group has since collapsed and former chairman Ivano Perego is
awaiting trial for opening his door to the crime syndicate.
As the Italian economy slips into a recession and its banks
answer regulatory pressure by curbing loans, more troubled firms
could be tempted to follow in Perego's footsteps.
Former Bank of Italy governor Mario Draghi warned back in
March 2011 that the economic crisis of the last three years had
made companies more vulnerable to the mafia.
Since then, the situation has only worsened.
Italy has reacted to spiralling costs linked to the euro
zone debt crisis with 76 billion euros of belt-tightening
measures aimed at balancing the budget in 2013. The economy is
set to shrink in 2012.
Facing funding strains, capital shortfalls and rising bad
loans, Italian banks have started passing on higher financing
costs to customers. Many fear they could turn the taps off
altogether.
Italy's mafia organisations, whose revenues from money
laundering activities alone are estimated at around 150 billion
euros, are delighted to step into the breach.
"In this crisis, those who have liquidity have power,"
Italy's chief anti-mafia prosecutor Pietro Grasso warned on
state television in November.
Italian crime syndicates have moved in recent years out of
the southern regions where they originated into the richer
north, and their tentacles now reach deep into the world of
local businesses and politics.
In particular the 'Ndrangheta, based in Calabria in the foot
of Italy's boot, has grown in importance as its role in
international drug trafficking has increased.
With the cocaine trade estimated to yield returns of at
least 50 times the initial investment, money laundering is one
of the its key concerns.
Anti-mafia investigative authority DIA has said that the
economic potential of Milan's Lombardy region, which accounts
for a fifth of Italy's domestic gross domestic product, made it
an obvious target for the 'Ndrangheta.
"They are in a position to help troubled businesses. They
have the money to set things right and can help firms win
orders, for example by threatening competitors," said judge
Gennari.
USURY'S BEST ALLY
"The economic crisis is usury's best ally and it has
increased the mafia's share in this business," said Lino Busa,
chairman of the anti-racketeering association SOS Impresa.
Bankruptcies among Italian companies rose nearly 10 percent
in the first nine months of 2011, according to business
information group Cerved, which said they were relatively more
frequent in Lombardy than elsewhere.
Rising bad loans on lenders' balance sheets also point to
Italian companies struggling to stay afloat. The gross total was
102 billion euros in September with a 40 percent annual
increase, Italian banking association ABI said.
The head of Confidi Lombardia said defaults were growing
again on loan guarantees provided by the regional cooperative,
which helps member firms borrow from banks.
"The past two years have been really bad and defaults are
back on the rise. Small businesses are definitely feeling the
pinch, credit is no longer cheap and no longer for everyone,"
said Managing Director Andrea Crovato.
Small Italian companies, the backbone of the economy, are
often blind to the dangers hidden behind the mafia's helping
hand.
"Sums borrowed hardly ever top 10,000 euros, but a 2,000
euro loan turns into a 25,000 euro debt within six months," said
Ilaria Ramoni, a lawyer with anti-mafia association Libera.
"Then the threats start, but many have a hard time realising
that a familiar face who helped in a moment of need is now a
torturer."
SOS Impresa's Busa said small businesses were keen to
quickly pay back banks when they went into the red on their bank
accounts for fear of eventually losing access to credit.
"They don't turn to usurers to fund an investment if a bank
says 'no', nobody is that crazy," he said. "But they will turn
to them for small sums needed to avoid being flagged as risky
clients and denied all credit in the future."
Bank lending to Italian households and firms stalled in
October from September, ABI data showed. The average rate on
loans to companies of up to 1 million euros was 4.42 percent in
October from 4.16 percent in September, the Bank of Italy said.
In an online forum on the website of leading daily Corriere
della Sera, business owners complained of being squeezed between
bills that clients left unpaid and loan repayments to banks.
"That bank mananger who used to wish me 'Happy
Birthday' every year now shuns me," small-business owner Matteo
wrote in the online forum.
"He'd ask if I wanted money for a new warehouse or to build.
Now you don't take my calls and your assistant tells me you're
busy or sick and reminds me of my overdraft and my mortgage."
CRIMINAL ROLE IN ECONOMY
A study published by Milan's Bocconi University estimated
that criminal economic activity accounted on average for 10.9
percent of Italy's annual gross domestic product in 2005-2008.
Construction, logistics, hospitality, retail and wholesale
commerce are traditionally the sectors with stronger mafia
infiltrations, said Michele Polo, an economics professor at
Bocconi.
These sectors do not require sophisticated business skills
and often complement the mafia's illegal businesses.
Construction sites can become graves for its enemies, cafes and
restaurants meeting places for its members. And trucks are
useful if you need to transport drugs.
"The long-distance freight business for example offers great
synergies with drug trafficking," Polo said.
Last year a Milan court took temporary control of four
Lombardy branches of Dutch freight and delivery group TNT
Express that it said had been infiltrated by the
'Ndrangheta.
The court has since restored management to TNT, which TNT
head of communication Ersnt Moeksis told Reuters was "a direct
consequence of the transparent and positive relation between TNT
Express Italy and the judicial administrator".
In November a Milan court convicted 110 people of
mafia-related activities following one of the biggest
anti-'Ndrangheta operations in recent years, judicial sources
said. The suspects had opted for a fast-track trial that may
yield a reduced prison term and hearings were not open to the
public.
The 'Ndrangheta's presence in the north goes back at least
two generations when it moved families up from the south,
dividing Milan and its surroundings into areas of influence in
the same way they control their home turf, acquiring direct or
indirect control of companies and gaining political influence.
"This is not just 'a peripheral off-shoot of the Calabrian
crime syndicate'," prosecutors wrote in a court document. "It is
an autonomous organisation ... with a criminal programme."
