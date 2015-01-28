* More than 100 mln euros in assets seized, 110 arrests
* Clan took root in northern Italy more than 3 decades ago
* Politicians, law enforcement, businessmen accused of
collusion
By Valentina Accardo
BOLOGNA, Italy, Jan 28 Police conducted a huge
dragnet against a Calabrian mafia clan operating in northern
Italy on Wednesday, arresting 110 people and seizing more than
100 million euros ($114 million), underlining the mob's spread
to the wealthy north.
About half of those arrested are accused of being members of
the 'Ndrangheta, a traditional organised crime group from
Calabria in Italy's deep south. The Cutro clan first put down
roots in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna in 1982,
investigators said.
The arrests for mafia membership, extortion, usury, money
laundering, and corruption follow more than four years of
investigation, uncovering a vast web of business interests,
mostly in construction and real estate.
"This investigation is extremely important and without
precedent, and it signals a turning point in fighting the clans
in Emilia," Italy's chief anti-mafia prosecutor Franco Roberti
told reporters. "Nothing will ever be the same."
The dragnet follows a major operation in Rome last week in
which police broke up a 'Ndrangheta drug ring with links to
Colombian cocaine producers. As the power of the
Sicilian Mafia has faded, the estimated 150 'Ndrangheta clans
have grown in strength by becoming some of Europe's biggest
cocaine importers.
With Italian businesses struggling to survive six years of
on-off recession, mafia groups have found fertile ground to
launder criminal proceeds in northern Italy and in the capital,
areas not normally associated with organised crime.
Seven of those sought for arrest on Wednesday remain at
large, police said.
Businesses run by the clan won public contracts to remove
debris after the 2012 earthquakes in Emilia that killed more
than 20 people, Bologna prosecutor Roberto Alfonso said. An
entire neighbourhood of 200 apartments was among the assets
seized.
At least six current and former members of law enforcement,
two local politicians, businessmen, financial consultants,
lawyers and a journalist are among those accused of favouring
the clan, prosecutors said, and five mayoral elections may have
been fixed. The investigation continues, Alfonso said.
"This mafia clan was all business," Roberti said. "And it
modelled itself to reflect the reality of the territory where it
operated in order to blend in."
(Writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Ralph Boulton)