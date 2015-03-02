MILAN, March 2 Entrepreneur Vittorio Malacalza does not rule out increasing his stake in Italian lender Banca Carige to 24 percent, he told daily La Stampa after having agreed to buy 10.5 percent in the bank from the Carige banking foundation.

"It's a possibility," the newspaper on Monday quoted Malacalza as saying, when asked whether he was interested in increasing the stake to control the lender.

Carige, one of the Italian banks under European supervision, failed a health check of lenders across the euro zone last year and is preparing to raise 700 million euros ($782.60 million) from investors to plug a capital shortfall. ($1=0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)