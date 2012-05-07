MILAN May 7 The head of a nuclear power company
was shot in the leg by an unidentified gunman in Italy on
Monday, police said, in an incident reminiscent of politically
motivated violence that raged in the country in the 1970s and
1980s.
Roberto Adinolfi, chief executive of Ansaldo Nucleare, a
company linked to Italian defence conglomerate Finmeccanica, was
shot in the street outside his house in Genoa in northern Italy,
police said.
An investigative source told Reuters two people on a
motorbike wearing helmets had fired three shots, hitting him in
the leg. The bullet fractured his right knee but he was not in
serious condition, the source said.
Shooting people in the legs was a trademark practice by the
Red Brigades, a left-wing guerrilla group that carried out a
campaign of murder and kidnapping aimed at destabilising Italy
in the 1970s and 1980s.
The investigative source said magistrates were considering
whether anarchists might have been responsible for the attack.
Politicians from all sides were quick to condemn Adinolfi's
shooting, some of them blaming a spreading "climate of hatred"
in the recession-hit country.
"We hope investigators can find as quickly as possible those
responsible for an act that brings us back to a very sad chapter
of Italian history," said Lorenzo Cesa of the centrist UDC
party.
Finmeccanica controls Ansaldo Energia, the parent of Ansaldo
Nucleare. The Genoa attack would be "extremely serious" if it
was linked to political and social frictions, said the chief
financial officer of Finmeccanica, Alessandro Pansa.
Austerity measures by the government of Prime Minister Mario
Monti to control Italy's huge public debt have caused mounting
resentment, although protests have generally been peaceful and
there have been no real signs of organised political violence.
A string of suicides, notably among businessmen suffering
financial problems, has however underlined the human cost of the
crisis. Last week, a 54-year-old man took a hostage in the
offices of tax agency Equitalia in an act of desperation
although the incident ended without violence.
