EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss with
European finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the
euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting
the debt crisis.
Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Thursday
that all European banks, not just French ones, would be forced
to adjust their business models because U.S. money market funds
were "withdrawing from Europe".
BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
Fitch revises Monte dei Paschi di Siena outlook to
"negative" from "stable"; affirms at 'a-'
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Trade unions will not oppose the adoption of a two-board
governance system at the cooperative bank, a source close to the
bank's board said on Thursday.
EDISON , A2A
Italian Industry Minister Paolo Romani will meet the head of
EDF Henri Proglio on Sept. 23 as part of talks over the
reorganisation of Italian power producer Edison SpA ,
sources close to the situation said on Friday.
The co-owners of Edison -- Italian holding company Delmi,
its backer A2A and French utility EDF -- said on
Thursday they had agreed to extend the terms of their
shareholder pact to Oct. 31.
A proposal over the reorganisation of Edison, which would
give EDF full control of Edison in return for power-generating
assets owned by Edison's Edipower affiliate, will be discussed
when A2A's supervisory board meets on Sept. 22, one of the
sources said.
FIAT
Chrysler's U.S. government loan bid could be in jeopardy as
Republican leaders in the House of Representatives want to halve
the balance of a U.S. government loan fund established to help
the auto industry make more fuel efficient cars and trucks.
* Brazil took new steps on Thursday to shield its
manufacturing industry from a strong currency, raising a key tax
on automakers in an attempt to discourage imports and stimulate
domestic production and jobs.
* European new car registrations increased 7.8 percent in
August to 787,500 vehicles as all major markets found themselves
growing at the same time for the first month in over a year,
data showed on Friday.
* UNICREDIT
About 0.46 percent of the bank's capital is in Chinese
hands, several papers said citing the Treasury.
FINMECCANICA
Paolo Pozzessere, commercial director of Finmeccanica,
resigned on Thursday after the publication in Italian media of
wiretappings in which he criticised the behaviour of Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as part of a prostitution
scandal.
In a statement, Finmeccanica said Pozzessere resigned to
protect the reputation of the defense group following its
exposure to the media.
French engineering group Alstom is interested in
Finmeccanica's transportation unit AnsaldoBreda either as buyer
or partner, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing authoritative sources.
LOTTOMATICA
The gaming group is interested in Brazil's most popular
scratch card game Raspadinha do Rio, the weekly Il Mondo said
without citing sources. Lottomatica will be allied with Joao
Carlos Saad, it said.
* SAIPEM
Iraq has approved a preliminary contract for the group worth
$468.5 million, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
ANSALDO STS , POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
Ansaldo STS leaves the blue-chip index FTSE MIB to be
replaced by Popolare Emilia Romagna.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
TISCALI
The broadband operator said it met trade unions on Thursday
to present a plan to cut costs which includes a temporary
reduction of labour costs for around 7 million euros.
COMPANY RESULTS
The following companies are among those reporting results:
JUVENTUS YEAR
