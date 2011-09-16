MILAN, Sept 16 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss with European finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting the debt crisis.

Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Thursday that all European banks, not just French ones, would be forced to adjust their business models because U.S. money market funds were "withdrawing from Europe".

BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

Fitch revises Monte dei Paschi di Siena outlook to "negative" from "stable"; affirms at 'a-'

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Trade unions will not oppose the adoption of a two-board governance system at the cooperative bank, a source close to the bank's board said on Thursday.

EDISON , A2A

Italian Industry Minister Paolo Romani will meet the head of EDF Henri Proglio on Sept. 23 as part of talks over the reorganisation of Italian power producer Edison SpA , sources close to the situation said on Friday.

The co-owners of Edison -- Italian holding company Delmi, its backer A2A and French utility EDF -- said on Thursday they had agreed to extend the terms of their shareholder pact to Oct. 31.

A proposal over the reorganisation of Edison, which would give EDF full control of Edison in return for power-generating assets owned by Edison's Edipower affiliate, will be discussed when A2A's supervisory board meets on Sept. 22, one of the sources said.

FIAT

Chrysler's U.S. government loan bid could be in jeopardy as Republican leaders in the House of Representatives want to halve the balance of a U.S. government loan fund established to help the auto industry make more fuel efficient cars and trucks. * Brazil took new steps on Thursday to shield its manufacturing industry from a strong currency, raising a key tax on automakers in an attempt to discourage imports and stimulate domestic production and jobs. * European new car registrations increased 7.8 percent in August to 787,500 vehicles as all major markets found themselves growing at the same time for the first month in over a year, data showed on Friday.

* UNICREDIT

About 0.46 percent of the bank's capital is in Chinese hands, several papers said citing the Treasury.

FINMECCANICA

Paolo Pozzessere, commercial director of Finmeccanica, resigned on Thursday after the publication in Italian media of wiretappings in which he criticised the behaviour of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as part of a prostitution scandal.

In a statement, Finmeccanica said Pozzessere resigned to protect the reputation of the defense group following its exposure to the media.

French engineering group Alstom is interested in Finmeccanica's transportation unit AnsaldoBreda either as buyer or partner, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing authoritative sources.

LOTTOMATICA

The gaming group is interested in Brazil's most popular scratch card game Raspadinha do Rio, the weekly Il Mondo said without citing sources. Lottomatica will be allied with Joao Carlos Saad, it said.

* SAIPEM

Iraq has approved a preliminary contract for the group worth $468.5 million, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ANSALDO STS , POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

Ansaldo STS leaves the blue-chip index FTSE MIB to be replaced by Popolare Emilia Romagna.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

TISCALI

The broadband operator said it met trade unions on Thursday to present a plan to cut costs which includes a temporary reduction of labour costs for around 7 million euros.

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies are among those reporting results:

JUVENTUS YEAR

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................

DJ STOXX index......................................

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................

Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................

Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............

FTSE 100............... London report...........

Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories

CAC-40................. Paris market stories...

World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

Western European IPO diary..........................

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............

Main currency report:...............................