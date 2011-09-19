MILAN, Sept 19 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

The European Union reached a deal on Friday to toughen its budget rules, in a bid to restore some market confidence in euro zone public finances and prevent another sovereign debt crisis.

Germany's Social Democrats beat Angela Merkel's conservatives in a regional vote in Berlin on Sunday, handing the chancellor her sixth election defeat this year ahead of a key euro zone vote in parliament in two weeks' time.

* GENERALI

The insurer should post an operating result of around 4.5 billion euros this year with total premiums of around 74 billion euros, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza said in its "Letter to the investor."

The paper quoted Generali's Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto as saying the group would strive to conclude by year-end a bancassurance joint-venture with Russia's VTB.

* STMICROELECTRONICS

Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti told the Wall Street Journal on Monday he expected to see the first positive results at ST-Ericsson, a joint venture with Sweden's L.M. Ericsson (ERICb.ST), in the second-half of this year.

He said the group had "the financial strength to address M&A opportunities" if any arised, especially outside of Europe, but added "nothing is in the works."

Turning around the loss-making wireless JV was "the absolute priority", Bozotti said, adding STMicro targeted a share of more than 15 percent of the wireless market in the long term, from around 10 percent at present.

* ENI

The oil group distributes on Monday an interim dividend of 0.52 euros a share.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica's aeronautics business, Alenia, will cut 1,200 jobs by offering employees early retirement plans, while 1,000 will go on a temporary lay-off scheme, the company said on Friday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy cannot rule out the risk of default though it can weather the crisis if its economy returns to growth, the head of Italy's largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo was quoted by Italian news agencies as saying on Sunday.

BENETTON

The clothing maker said on Friday it would not pass on to consumers the higher value added tax included in Italy's austerity package, as well as the impact of raising raw material costs.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

JUVENTUS

The Serie A club reported a full-year loss of 95.4 million euros at the end of June, and called an ordinary and extraordinary meeting on Oct. 18.

Shareholder Exor has confirmed its commitment to underwrite its share of a planned capital increase of up to 120 million euros.

