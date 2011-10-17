MILAN Oct 17 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANKS

Italian banks are well capitalised but the situation evolves and must be constantly monitored, ANSA news agency quoted Bank of Italy's Deputy Governor Fabrizio Saccomanni as saying on Saturday.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the world's top economies backed on Saturday a mandatory capital surcharge on big lenders of up to 2.5 percent to be phased in from 2016, dealing a blow to banks hoping for a rethink or delay.

A summit of the G20 leaders in Cannes, France in early November is set to give final approval to the surcharge plan and name the banks affected, known as global systemically important financial institution or G-SIFIs, G20 sources said.

UNICREDIT

German insurer Allianz has an exposure of around 8 billion euros to the Italian bank, an Allianz board member told Italian weekly MilanoFinanza on Saturday, confirming a press report.

UniCredit is reviewing options for its cash equity business and has yet to take a decision but does not plan to "exit" it, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, quoting the bank.

UniCredit and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) have been hired to advise on the privatisation of Turkey's toll-roads, Il Messaggero said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

* The chairman of UniCredit shareholder Fondazione CRT told CorrierEconomia on Monday he was pleased with Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni's performance and would assess options if the bank were to announce a capital increase when it presents its business plan next month.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The chairman of the bank's leading shareholder Compagnia di San Paolo told CorrierEconomia on Monday its 9.9 percent stake was not "excessive".

ATLANTIA

The toll-road operator is finalising a joint-venture with Turkish conglomerate Dogus Group to take part in a toll-road privatisation tender in the country, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

Also Turkey's Koc family would like to join the consortium, the paper added.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative lender said on Friday it had amended proposed changes to its bylaws to mirror requests by Italy's central bank, aimed at boosting management independence while weakening the bank's influential employee-shareholders.

The bank said on Sunday current bylaws would apply to a shareholder meeting called for Oct. 21-22 limiting to three the maximum number of proxy votes per person.

ENI

The Italian oil and gas major expects to restore by mid-2012 as much as 95 percent of its oil output in Libya hit by civil war, Eni's head of exploration and production told Reuters on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Net debt at end-2011 will fall as planned to 29.5 billion euros, Chief Financial Officer Andrea Mangoni was quoted as saying in la Repubblica Affari&Finanza on Monday. He also confirmed a target of a net debt/EBITDA ratio of around 2.

MEDIASET , DIGITAL MULTIMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES

A deal allowing Mediaset's tower unit Elettronica Industriale to take over Italian broadcasting tower operator DMT received shareholder approval on Friday, the two companies said.

Shareholders representing 99.8 percent of DMT's capital approved the deal, thus exempting Elettronica Industriale from launching a full takeover bid on DMT.

The broadcaster hired in January adviser Lazard as a looming debt restructuring at Endemol risks diluting Mediaset's stake in the Dutch TV production group, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

With an end-October deadline approaching for an accord with Endemol's creditor hedge funds, Mediaset is talking to rivals such as Time Warner and ITV about a possible recapitalisation of the Dutch group, the paper said, adding a solution appeared difficult.

* Investment and advisory firm Alessandro Proto Consulting said on Sunday it has bought shares in Mediaset in recent weeks worth in total 1.2 percent of the company's capital.

* PRYSMIAN

Normalised EBITDA is expected to rise above 600 million euros in 2012 from 555 million euros at the end of this year, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza reported on Monday.

The debt/EBITDA ratio should fall to around one in 2014, from around two at end-2011, "creating the conditions for possible new exogenous operations aimed at creating new value", the paper said quoting the company.

EDISON , ACEA , A2A , IREN

Acea could ask an Italian judge to freeze any agreement among Edison's Italian and French shareholders on the breakup of the utility's Edipower assets pending a ruling on a legal suit pitting Acea against France's EDF , Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday quoting Acea's Chief Executive Marco Staderini.

* LUXOTTICA

Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Les Echos on Monday the luxury eyewear maker would get through the current phase of economic uncertainty "without major difficulties."

He said Luxottica's bussiness had grown 7 percent in Italy during the first nine-months despite an economich growth of less than 1 percent in the country -- which accounts for 4 percent of group sales.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Holders of a 1.3 billion euro Lighthouse bond issued by Seat have until Oct. 20 to give an answer on a proposal the directory group formally submitted on Friday for the conversion of 1.2 billion euros of debt into equity, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Seat's proposal also envisages a restructuring of 700 million euros of senior debt owed to Royal Bank of Scotland , BNP Paribas and UniCredit, postponing its maturity to 2015 and 2016, Il Messaggero said.

BANCA POPOLARE ETRURIA E LAZIO

Director General Luca Bronchi told Milano Finanza on Saturday the cooperative bank had placed a 100 million euro convertible bond with its retail clients this year and securitised performing house loans worth 465.8 million euros.

JUVENTUS

The football team said on Friday its board had chosen an alternative way to cover the loss for the 2010/2011 financial year, withouth eliminating the shares that at present constitute the company's share capital.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................

DJ STOXX index......................................

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................

Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................

Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............

FTSE 100............... London report...........

Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories

CAC-40................. Paris market stories...

World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

Western European IPO diary..........................

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............

Main currency report