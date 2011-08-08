MILAN, Aug 8 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMIC REFORM, MARKETS

The European Central Bank said on Sunday it would "actively implement" its controversial bond-buying programme to fight the euro zone's debt crisis, signalling it will buy Spanish and Italian government bonds to halt financial market contagion. [ID:nL6E7J704K]

ITALY

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has promised to bring forward austerity measures passed last month and get the budget into balance by 2013, a year ahead of the original schedule. [ID:nLDE7741AR]

The Milan blue-chip index FTSE MIB closed down 0.70 percent on Friday, hitting a new record low at 16,015.87. Publication of the index was temporarily halted for a second day shortly before the market close. [ID:nLDE77416F]

EDISON EDN.MI, A2A ( A2.MI )

Minority shareholders in Delmi, the Italian holding company that jointly owns Edison with France's EDF ( EDF.PA ), want to be more involved in negotiations over the re-organisation of Italy's number two power producer, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday without quoting sources. It said the smaller shareholders in Delmi could vote against a deal if their concerns over the redistribution of assets are not dispelled.

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies will report results: