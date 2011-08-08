MILAN, Aug 8 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC REFORM, MARKETS
The European Central Bank said on Sunday it would "actively
implement" its controversial bond-buying programme to fight the
euro zone's debt crisis, signalling it will buy Spanish and
Italian government bonds to halt financial market contagion.
ITALY
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has promised to bring
forward austerity measures passed last month and get the budget
into balance by 2013, a year ahead of the original schedule.
The Milan blue-chip index FTSE MIB closed down 0.70 percent
on Friday, hitting a new record low at 16,015.87. Publication of
the index was temporarily halted for a second day shortly before
the market close. [ID:nLDE77416F]
EDISON EDN.MI, A2A (A2.MI)
Minority shareholders in Delmi, the Italian holding company
that jointly owns Edison with France's EDF (EDF.PA), want to be
more involved in negotiations over the re-organisation of
Italy's number two power producer, Corriere della Sera said on
Sunday without quoting sources. It said the smaller shareholders
in Delmi could vote against a deal if their concerns over the
redistribution of assets are not dispelled.
COMPANY RESULTS
The following companies will report results:
DAMIANI (DMN.MI)