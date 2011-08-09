MILAN, Aug 9 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FINANCIAL CRISIS

The global economy stumbled deeper into crisis as stock markets slumped further in Asia, with investors losing confidence that the United States and Europe can rein in their debt burdens quickly and avert a double-dip recession. [ID:nL3E7J91A7]

European Central Bank (ECB) President Jean-Claude Trichet said the ECB was in the secondary debt market and planned to stay there. [ID:nP6E7J5008] [ID:nP6E7J500C]

* The European Central Bank is pressing Italy to bring its public deficit down to 1 percent of gross domestic product by 2012 as part of a stepped-up budget plan, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. [ID:nLDE77806U]

The European Central Bank will need to buy at least 100 billion euros of Spanish and Italian bonds to shore up the stricken euro zone, a Reuters poll of fund managers has found. More than half of the 10 polled do not trust policymakers to spare them further losses.[ID:nL3E7J831Q]

U.S. President Barack Obama welcomed measures by Spain and Italy aimed at addressing their economic crisis. Obama spoke by telephone with Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Zapatero and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in the face of economic turmoil on both continents. [ID:nWNA6092]

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian and Spanish mid-sized banks are under increasing strain from the euro zone debt crisis. Funding costs are rising, short-selling of their shares is more prevalent and commercial banks are parking more money with the European Central Bank. [ID:nL6E7J81DH]

UNICREDIT ( CRDI.MI )

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed some claims against Bank Austria, a unit of UniCredit SpA, by the trustee seeking billions of dollars for victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme. [ID:nN1E777222]

FIAT FIA.MI

The car maker could relaunch its Alfa Romeo brand in the United States in 2013, La Stampa reported, citing Automotive News. The first model to be sold would be a 4C compact.

ENEL ( ENEI.MI )

Enel has joined other power companies in filing suit against Italy's photovoltaic energy decree, several newspapers said. Enel is contesting the decree's stipulation of added damages for delayed or lack of connection to the power grid.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI ( GASI.MI )

The insurer's chief executive, Giovanni Perissinotto, held a "positive" meeting with the head of Russia's VTB Bank ( VTBR.MM ) on their possible bancassurance alliance, Il Giornale said. It cited a source at the end of a meeting in Rome on Monday.

Finanza e Mercati said the deal could be closed in the autumn.

* TOD'S ( TOD.MI )

Citigroup raised its rating on the luxury goods retailer to "buy" from "hold".

* ITALCEMENTI ITAI.MI

Citigroup cut its price target on the cement company to 5.70 euros from 7 euros, rating "hold".

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

DAMIANI ( DMN.MI )

The jeweller's first-half revenues rose to 32.8 million euros from 26.4 million euros a year ago. It posted a net loss of 2.3 million euros from a net loss of 4.5 million euros.

TERNIENERGIA ( TRNI.MI )

The renewable energy company has signed a factoring accord with Enel ( ENEI.MI ) to sell "no-recourse" loans for a total of 12 million euros, Ternienergia said in a statement. ID:nBIA090d8]

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies will report results: