MILAN, Aug 9 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
FINANCIAL CRISIS
The global economy stumbled deeper into crisis as stock
markets slumped further in Asia, with investors losing
confidence that the United States and Europe can rein in their
debt burdens quickly and avert a double-dip recession.
[ID:nL3E7J91A7]
European Central Bank (ECB) President Jean-Claude Trichet
said the ECB was in the secondary debt market and planned to
stay there. [ID:nP6E7J5008] [ID:nP6E7J500C]
* The European Central Bank is pressing Italy to bring its
public deficit down to 1 percent of gross domestic product by
2012 as part of a stepped-up budget plan, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported. [ID:nLDE77806U]
The European Central Bank will need to buy at least 100
billion euros of Spanish and Italian bonds to shore up the
stricken euro zone, a Reuters poll of fund managers has found.
More than half of the 10 polled do not trust policymakers to
spare them further losses.[ID:nL3E7J831Q]
U.S. President Barack Obama welcomed measures by Spain and
Italy aimed at addressing their economic crisis. Obama spoke by
telephone with Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Zapatero and
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in the face of economic
turmoil on both continents. [ID:nWNA6092]
ITALIAN BANKS
Italian and Spanish mid-sized banks are under increasing
strain from the euro zone debt crisis. Funding costs are rising,
short-selling of their shares is more prevalent and commercial
banks are parking more money with the European Central Bank.
[ID:nL6E7J81DH]
UNICREDIT (CRDI.MI)
A U.S. federal judge has dismissed some claims against Bank
Austria, a unit of UniCredit SpA, by the trustee seeking
billions of dollars for victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi
scheme. [ID:nN1E777222]
FIAT FIA.MI
The car maker could relaunch its Alfa Romeo brand in the
United States in 2013, La Stampa reported, citing Automotive
News. The first model to be sold would be a 4C compact.
ENEL (ENEI.MI)
Enel has joined other power companies in filing suit against
Italy's photovoltaic energy decree, several newspapers said.
Enel is contesting the decree's stipulation of added damages for
delayed or lack of connection to the power grid.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (GASI.MI)
The insurer's chief executive, Giovanni Perissinotto, held a
"positive" meeting with the head of Russia's VTB Bank (VTBR.MM)
on their possible bancassurance alliance, Il Giornale said. It
cited a source at the end of a meeting in Rome on Monday.
Finanza e Mercati said the deal could be closed in the
autumn.
* TOD'S (TOD.MI)
Citigroup raised its rating on the luxury goods retailer to
"buy" from "hold".
* ITALCEMENTI ITAI.MI
Citigroup cut its price target on the cement company to 5.70
euros from 7 euros, rating "hold".
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
DAMIANI (DMN.MI)
The jeweller's first-half revenues rose to 32.8 million
euros from 26.4 million euros a year ago. It posted a net loss
of 2.3 million euros from a net loss of 4.5 million euros.
TERNIENERGIA (TRNI.MI)
The renewable energy company has signed a factoring accord
with Enel (ENEI.MI) to sell "no-recourse" loans for a total of
12 million euros, Ternienergia said in a statement.
ID:nBIA090d8]
COMPANY RESULTS
The following companies will report results:
TERNIENERGIA (TRNI.MI)