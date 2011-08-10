MILAN, Aug 10 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT

Italy sells 6.5 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills on Wednesday in its first debt auction since the European Central Bank started buying Italian and Spanish bonds on the markets, driving yields off recent euro era highs.

REFORMS

The government holds its first meeting with trade union and employer representatives after Italy on Friday pledged to boost growth through labour market reforms and liberalisations in return for support from the ECB.

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was expected to return to Rome from Sardinia in time to take part to the meeting on Wednesday, together with Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, ANSA newsagency reported on Tuesday citing government sources.

INTESA SANPAOLO ( ISP.MI )

Italy's largest retail bank is raising 2 billion euros via the sale of three bonds to its own customers in a move due to close on September 7, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced item.

FIAT FIA.MI

The auto maker has started work on a second plant in Brazil which could produce 250,000 vehicles from 2014 and employ 3,500 workers, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

ENI ( ENI.MI )

Eric Knight of the U.S. activist fund Knight Vinke said in a letter to Il Sole 24 Ore the Italian government could sell its 30 percent stake in the oil group in order to improve the country's public finances.

TERNA ( TRN.MI )

Italy's power consumption in July fell 3.9 percent, from a year earlier, to 30.2 billion kilowatts per hour, Italy's grid operator said on Tuesday. In the first seven months of the year demand rose 0.7 percent from 2010. * SAIPEM ( SPMI.MI )

Kepler raises its rating on the oil services company to "buy", from "reduce".

Goldman Sachs raises rating to "buy" from "neutral"

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

* SARAS ( SRS.MI )

The oil refiner swung to a net loss in the second quarter due to lower margins in its refining business which was impacted by lost crude supplies from Libya. [ID:nLDE7770BM]

* IPO

Milan airport operator SEA plans to list its shares on the Milan stock exchange around the end of October or beginning of November, including raising fresh capital, its Chairman Giuseppe Bonomi said in an interview in MF.