MILAN, Aug 11 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

AUSTERITY MEASURES

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi pledged an emergency decree to approve austerity measures agreed with the European Central Bank but faced union opposition over concern the cuts would hit ordinary Italians. [ID:nLDE77918S]

* Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti will address a parliamentary committee outlining possible measures to bring forward the deficit reduction targets and discussing the introduction of a balanced budget rule in the constitution.

* Berlusconi still opposes the idea of a wealth tax but a growing consensus is forming in his PDL party around the idea of a one-off tax which could be dubbed "a contribution for Italy", Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

The paper added that the government was aiming to approve the package by Tuesday, before the market reopened after a long weekend, and that Berlusconi had answered a letter from the European Central Bank promising to deliver the necessary measures.

* The government is likely to introduce a uniform 20 percent tax on income from savings and investments, several newspapers reported, pointing to fiscal revenues from the measure of up to 2 billion euros a year from 2012.

* FIAT FIA.MI

The Italian automaker will try to promote operations in China and Russia to hedge against a worsening economic situation in Europe and the United States, la Repubblica reported without citing sources.

The paper said Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne wanted Fiat's China joint-venture to start operating by year-end and would try to gain approval from Moscow to invest in a plant in Russia.

* MEDIOBANCA ( MDBI.MI )

French businessman Vincent Bollore could take advantage of a fall in banking stock prices to boost his stake in Mediobanca after having raised it to 5.35 percent over the last few days, Corriere della Sera said in a unsourced report.

Bollore is allowed to bring the stake up to 6 percent.

* IMPREGILO IPGI.MI

An Impregilo-led consortium, which lost the second tranche of the Pedemontana Lombarda motorway construction project to Austria's Strabag ( STRV.VI ), is likely to appeal the decision and is reviewing the tender's terms, MF said.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI

The bank has asked a court to cancel penalties levied in May by market regulator Consob on three of its top managers for a total of 377,000 euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing the Radiocor news agency.

MARKETS * European stock index futures rose on Thursday, indicating shares to bounce from two-year closing lows. [ID:nL6E7JB040]

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday on fears of tumult in the French banking sector, which has significant exposure to shaky European debt. [ID:nN1E7791DA]

Shares in Italian banks closed sharply lower on Wednesday, dragged down by steep losses in French banking stocks and worries about a spreading euro zone debt crisis. The blue-chip FTSE MIB index .FTMIB closed down 6.7 percent at a 29-month low. [ID:nWEA0046]

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

* CELL THERAPEUTICS ( CTIC.MI ) ( CTIC.O )

The pharmaceutical company said it would book an $8.3 million net gain from settling a legal dispute.