MILAN, Aug 12 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

AUSTERITY MEASURES

Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti promised reforms to boost growth and public finances on Thursday, acknowledging that the government was responding to sweeping demands from the European Central Bank. [ID:nLDE77A0H4]

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano wants the government to quickly adopt emergency austerity measures and he is talking to the opposition to see if it will also back them, a source close to Napolitano said. [ID:nR1E7J6011]

SHORT-SELLING

* A ban on short-selling financial stocks in four European countries including Italy and France takes effect on Friday, the European Securities and Markets Authority (EMSA) said in a statement late on Thursday. [ID:nLDE77A05U]

Italian market regulator Consob will meet on Friday morning to decide whether to adopt a ban on short-selling to reduce volatility on the Milan bourse, a source at the regulator had told Reuters on Thursday. [ID:nR1E7J6016]

MARKETS

Shares in UniCredit ( CRDI.MI ) and Intesa Sanpaolo ( ISP.MI ) closed higher on Thursday after another day of volatility, regaining some of the ground lost on Wednesday. [ID:nWEA0338]

* Futures trading on Italy's leading FTSE MIB .FTMIB stock index will resume regularly on Friday, the Milan stock exchange Borsa Italiana said in a note.

On Thursday Borsa Italiana said futures on the index could not be traded due to technical problems. [ID:nWEA0409]