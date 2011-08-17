MILAN, Aug 17 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT CRISIS

The leaders of France and Germany unveiled wide-reaching plans on Tuesday for closer euro zone integration, including deficit limits and biannual summits, but said joint euro bonds could only be a longer-term option. [ID:nL5E7JG0IH]

MEDIOBANCA ( MDBI.MI )

French investor Vincent Bollore, part of Mediobanca's shareholder pact, bought 1 million shares in the bank to take his stake to 5.47 percent, according to Italian bourse filings on Tuesday.

* EDISON EDN.MI

The agreement reached in March between key Edison shareholders EDF ( EDF.PA ) and A2A ( A2.MI ) for the reorganisation of the utility needs to be "surpassed", Il Corriere della Sera said citing Milan finance manager Bruno Tabacci. Milan jointly controls A2A.

* ENEL ( ENEI.MI ), SNAM RG ( SRG.MI ), TERNA ( TRN.MI )

HSBC cuts its price target on Enel to 4 euros from 4.7 euros, and on Snam to 3.8 euros from 4.6 euros. The broker cuts its rating on Terna to "neutral" from "overweight".

SMALL AND MID CAPS

* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO ( SFER.MI )

Goldman Sachs starts coverage with a "buy" and target price of 16 euros, and adds the stock to its pan-Europe buy list.

* MOLMED ( MLMD.MI )

The company said on Wednesday the European Patent Office had granted it a key patent for the gene at the base of its cell therapy product TK currently in Phase III for the treatment of high-risk leukaemia.