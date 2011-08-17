MILAN, Aug 17 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
DEBT CRISIS
The leaders of France and Germany unveiled wide-reaching
plans on Tuesday for closer euro zone integration, including
deficit limits and biannual summits, but said joint euro
bonds could only be a longer-term option. [ID:nL5E7JG0IH]
MEDIOBANCA (MDBI.MI)
French investor Vincent Bollore, part of Mediobanca's
shareholder pact, bought 1 million shares in the bank to
take his stake to 5.47 percent, according to Italian bourse
filings on Tuesday.
* EDISON EDN.MI
The agreement reached in March between key Edison
shareholders EDF (EDF.PA) and A2A (A2.MI) for the
reorganisation of the utility needs to be "surpassed", Il
Corriere della Sera said citing Milan finance manager Bruno
Tabacci. Milan jointly controls A2A.
* ENEL (ENEI.MI), SNAM RG (SRG.MI), TERNA (TRN.MI)
HSBC cuts its price target on Enel to 4 euros from 4.7
euros, and on Snam to 3.8 euros from 4.6 euros. The broker
cuts its rating on Terna to "neutral" from "overweight".
SMALL AND MID CAPS
* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO (SFER.MI)
Goldman Sachs starts coverage with a "buy" and target
price of 16 euros, and adds the stock to its pan-Europe buy
list.
* MOLMED (MLMD.MI)
The company said on Wednesday the European Patent Office
had granted it a key patent for the gene at the base of its
cell therapy product TK currently in Phase III for the
treatment of high-risk leukaemia.