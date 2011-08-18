MILAN, Aug 18 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT CRISIS

European stocks closed at their highest level in more than a week on Wednesday, with investors training their sights on company earnings and cheap equity valuations. [ID:nL5E7JH1OA]

New Franco-German proposals to boost fiscal convergence in the euro zone got a cool response from other member states on Wednesday and failed to convince investors the bloc's debt crisis was closer to being solved [ID:nLDE77G0II]

The Franco-German proposal to stop EU regional funds to those countries that fail to meet deficit recommendations would hit economic growth, Italy's Regional Affairs Minister Raffaele Fitto said in an Il Sole 24 Ore interview.

AUSTERITY MEASURES

A possible additional tax on funds repatriated in recent tax amnesties would be "technically difficult" as part of a change to measures announced last week, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing Economy Ministry Undersecretary Alberto Giorgetti.

Another tax amnesty aimed at the repatriation of overseas assets is an option being studied as a parliamentary committee starts examining the government's 45.5 billion euro package of measures, Corriere della Sera said. * FIAT FIA.MI

The auto group will announce in September it has chosen St. Petersburg as the site for a 1 billion euros investment in a planned Russian plant, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.

Fiat vehicle sales fell 4.4 percent in the first 15 days of August, pushing it into second place in the market behind Germany's Volkswagen VOWG_P.DE, Finanza & Mercati said citing Brazil's Fenabrave auto federation.

LOTTOMATICA LTO.MI

One of the world's biggest lottery operators should gain from a government austerity package which is likely to increase scratchcard wagers and the taxes punters pay on their bets. [ID:nLDE77G0I4]

UNICREDIT ( CRDI.MI )

The Russian unit of UniCredit said on Wednesday that it has secured a syndicated loan worth $300 million [ID:nLDE77G0TU]. * FONDIARIA-SAI FOSA.MI

Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the insurer's stock to 2.20 euros, from 2.50 euros, with a neutral rating. * SNAM RETE GAS ( SRG.MI ), TERNA ( TRN.MI )

Goldman Sachs cut its target on Snam Rete Gas to 3.60 euros, from 4 euros, and Terna to 2.90 euros, from 3.30 euros, rating both grid operator stocks "sell".

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

* INDESIT IND.MI

Goldman Sachs cut its target price to 7 euros, from 9.40 euros, rating the stock "neutral".

* UNIPOL ( UNPI.MI )

Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the insurer to 0.36 euros, from 0.40 euros, rating the stock "neutral".

IPO

Milan's airport operator SEA's bourse listing is still planned but SEA will not be sold off cheap, Milan's financial alderman Bruno Tabacci said in comments cited in Il Sole 24 Ore on possible municipal privatisations. * TREVI FINANZIARIA ( TFI.MI )

Goldman Sachs cuts its rating to "neutral", from "buy".