MILAN, Aug 18 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
DEBT CRISIS
European stocks closed at their highest level in more than a
week on Wednesday, with investors training their sights on
company earnings and cheap equity valuations. [ID:nL5E7JH1OA]
New Franco-German proposals to boost fiscal convergence in
the euro zone got a cool response from other member states on
Wednesday and failed to convince investors the bloc's debt
crisis was closer to being solved [ID:nLDE77G0II]
The Franco-German proposal to stop EU regional funds to
those countries that fail to meet deficit recommendations would
hit economic growth, Italy's Regional Affairs Minister Raffaele
Fitto said in an Il Sole 24 Ore interview.
AUSTERITY MEASURES
A possible additional tax on funds repatriated in recent tax
amnesties would be "technically difficult" as part of a change
to measures announced last week, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing
Economy Ministry Undersecretary Alberto Giorgetti.
Another tax amnesty aimed at the repatriation of overseas
assets is an option being studied as a parliamentary committee
starts examining the government's 45.5 billion euro package of
measures, Corriere della Sera said.
* FIAT FIA.MI
The auto group will announce in September it has chosen St.
Petersburg as the site for a 1 billion euros investment in a
planned Russian plant, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced
report.
Fiat vehicle sales fell 4.4 percent in the first 15 days of
August, pushing it into second place in the market behind
Germany's Volkswagen VOWG_P.DE, Finanza & Mercati said citing
Brazil's Fenabrave auto federation.
LOTTOMATICA LTO.MI
One of the world's biggest lottery operators should gain
from a government austerity package which is likely to increase
scratchcard wagers and the taxes punters pay on their bets.
[ID:nLDE77G0I4]
UNICREDIT (CRDI.MI)
The Russian unit of UniCredit said on Wednesday that it has
secured a syndicated loan worth $300 million [ID:nLDE77G0TU].
* FONDIARIA-SAI FOSA.MI
Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the insurer's stock to
2.20 euros, from 2.50 euros, with a neutral rating.
* SNAM RETE GAS (SRG.MI), TERNA (TRN.MI)
Goldman Sachs cut its target on Snam Rete Gas to 3.60 euros,
from 4 euros, and Terna to 2.90 euros, from 3.30 euros, rating
both grid operator stocks "sell".
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
* INDESIT IND.MI
Goldman Sachs cut its target price to 7 euros, from 9.40
euros, rating the stock "neutral".
* UNIPOL (UNPI.MI)
Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the insurer to 0.36
euros, from 0.40 euros, rating the stock "neutral".
IPO
Milan's airport operator SEA's bourse listing is still
planned but SEA will not be sold off cheap, Milan's financial
alderman Bruno Tabacci said in comments cited in Il Sole 24 Ore
on possible municipal privatisations.
* TREVI FINANZIARIA (TFI.MI)
Goldman Sachs cuts its rating to "neutral", from "buy".