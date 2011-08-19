MILAN, Aug 19 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

MARKETS

European equities suffered their biggest daily fall in two and a half years on Thursday, as a slew of data cast further doubt on the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy. [ID:nL5E7JI28W]

Sharp losses in banking and industrial stocks dragged the Milan blue-chip index sharply lower due to mounting worries about a global recession. [ID:nWEA1247]

* FIAT INDUSTRIAL FI.MI

Goldman Sachs cuts rating to "neutral" from "buy"

* FIAT FIA.MI

The Turin and Detroit offices have looked at the issue of where the group's legal headquarters might be after the merger between Fiat and Chrysler and, to avoid parochialism and save on taxes, it might be in Holland, La Repubblica said without citing sources.

Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 11 euros from 12.9 euros, rating "buy"

* ENEL GREEN POWER EGPW.MI

The renewable energy company has been given the go ahead by U.S. authorities to build a first solar-geothermic plant in Nevada, MF said without citing sources. To build the 70 megawatt plant the EGP has received $60 million in incentives, it said.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

