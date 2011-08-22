MILAN, Aug 22 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ENI ( ENI.MI ), SAIPEM ( SPMI.MI ) * Rebel fighters swept into the heart of Tripoli as Muammar Gaddafi's forces collapsed and crowds took to the streets to celebrate what they saw as the rapidly approaching end of his four decades of absolute power. Eni is Libya's biggest foreign oil operator. [ID:nL5E7JL0LD]

Libya's new government will respect old contracts with Italian companies, Foreign Minister Franco Frattini told Il Mattino in an interview published on Sunday.

Italy will be among the first countries to resume oil imports from Libya and oil field services company Saipem has started repairing plants there, he said.

MARKETS

European shares ended Friday and the week firmly in the red after global growth, sovereign debt and bank funding concerns led a broad-based flight from equity market risk. [ID:nL5E7JJ3L8]

Italian shares closed sharply lower for a second straight day on Friday led by falls of more than 5 percent in Italy's biggest bank UniCredit ( CRDI.MI ) and its biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo ( ISP.MI ). [ID:nWEA1339]

The markets are reacting with fear and uncertainty to the lack of political decisions to tackle the crisis; the world does not have a long-term crisis exit strategy, Pier Carlo Padoan, the chief economist of the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, told l'Unita in an interview published on Saturday.

Common euro zone bonds are a good idea because they are necessary instruments and will be an important step towards more united European policy, Emma Marcegaglia, the head of Italy's powerful industrialists body Confindustria, told Il Messaggero in an interview published on Saturday.

AUSTERITY MEASURES

The government is looking into a plan to sell up to 40 percent of the 500-billion-euro property owned by the state, such as public offices and military installations, to raise cash as part of deficit-cutting measures if other proposals are rejected by parliament, various newspapers reported on Saturday.

There are no plans to replace Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, Angelino Alfano, secretary general of the centre-right PDL party of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, told La Stampa newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

FIAT FIA.MI

Italian carmaker's joint venture with India's Tata Motors ( TAMO.NS ) will go ahead but terms of the agreement will be changed, Fiat's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told reporters on the sidelines of a conference late on Sunday. He gave no details of the planned changes.

Last week, Italian newspapers cited an interview in an Indian newspaper with Tata's chairman saying the joint venture with Fiat needs to be reviewed in light of lower-than-expected volumes.

Marchionne also said Fiat's Fabbrica Italia project to invest 20 billion euros in its Italian plants if unions agree to new labour contracts will go ahead and be completed "normally". Marchionne was responding to an article in Corriere della Sera urging him to clarify the group's commitments in Italy amid the market turmoil.

UNICREDIT ( CRDI.MI )

Confirmation of Dieter Rampl as chairman of Italy's biggest bank when its board is renewed is not to be taken for granted, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday without citing sources. Banking foundations which together control about 15 percent of the lender could propose another candidate, it said.

INTESA SANPAOLO ( ISP.MI )

Italy's biggest retail bank plans to enter Turkey and Poland and strengthen its position in 13 countries where it is already active; for now, Intesa does not plan to expand in China where it owns a 20 percent stake in local bank Qingdao City Commercial Bank, Giovanni Boccolini, the head of Intesa Sanpaolo's foreign banks division, told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Sunday.

BANCO POPOLARE BAPO.MI

The bank plans to speed up the sale of its Hungarian unit. It also plans to exit Croatia as part of its business rationalisation drive, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

ENEL GREEN POWER EGPW.MI

The renewable energy producer has won power supply contracts for three wind projects with a total capacity of 193 megawatts in Brazil where it aims to expand in the growing green energy market, EGP said on Friday. [ID:nLDE77I0KJ]

EDISON EDN.MI