MILAN, Aug 23 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ENI ( ENI.MI )

Italian oil company Eni led the charge back into Libya on Monday as rebels hailed the end of Muammar Gaddafi's rule and as traders watched for the return of Libyan crude to the market. [ID:nNL5E7JM17]

Eni management had a long conference call with Libya's rebel government on Monday, Il Corriere della Sera said without citing sources. * TELECOM ITALIA

TIM Celular, controlled by the group's Brazil division Tim Brasil, has been notified of a tax claim by the Brazilian tax office for 550 million euros, the group said in its half-yearly report.

POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI

The Bank of Italy is pushing the bank to carry out its planned capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros as quickly as possible while the banking consortium guaranteeing the hike would prefer to delay it because of the markets, Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources.

* EDISON EDN.MI

The Italian government will get in contact with the head of EDF ( EDF.PA ), Henri Proglio, before the end of the month to discuss the French energy group's bid to control Edison, MF said, citing Industry Minister Paolo Romani.

GEOX ( GEO.MI )

Goldman Sachs cut its price target to 2.9 euros from 3.53 euros, rating "sell"