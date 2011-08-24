MILAN, Aug 24 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
AUSTERITY MEASURES
Italy's largest trade union confederation, the CGIL, on
Tuesday called a one-day general strike for Sept. 6 in protest
against a government austerity plan it described as "unfair and
wrong". [ID:nLDE77M0QO]
ENI (ENI.MI)
The biggest foreign oil producer in Libya before the civil
war, could lose assets or opportunities in the long run if
Italy's hesitant support for the rebel government early in the
conflict leads to a backlash. [ID:nLDE77L0SZ]
ENI is providing help to rebels in Libya for their first
emergency needs and is studying how to proceed quickly to ensure
that all its fields in Libya are restarted, chief executive
Paolo Scaroni told Il Corriere della Sera on Wednesday.
Scaroni said he was positive about the future of Eni in
Libya, despite the transition in the country looking
complicated.
He said he did not see any problems of gas supply to Italy
next winter if the flow from Algeria and Russia is kept.
SAIPEM (SPMI.MI)
Limited Libyan oil production ought to resume quite quickly
as most fields appear to have survived the civil war unscathed,
international service companies say, but many are still waiting
for more stability in the country before sending employees back
in. [ID:nN1E77M0S5]
UBI BANCA (UBI.MI)
JP Morgan cuts price target to 3.30 euros from 4.10 euros
BANCO POPOLARE BAPO.MI
JP Morgan cuts price target to 1.15 euros from 1.35 euros
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI
Jp Morgan cuts price target to 1.25 euros from 1.40 euros
* MEDIASET (MS.MI)
UBS cuts Mediaset to "neutral" from "buy"
FIAT FIA.MI
The auto market is behaving in an "absolutely normal" way,
company Chairman John Elkann said on the sidelines of a
conference asked about the crisis in car sales. [ID:nWEA1622]
STMICROELECTRONICS (STM.MI)
Credit rating agency Fitch downgraded its long-term issue
default rating and senior unsecured ratings on the
Franco-Italian chipmaker to 'BBB+', from 'A-', Fitch said in a
statement on Tuesday. [ID:nFIT590942]
IPO
SEA
The Milan airport operator is continuing with the
bureaucratic process for its planned bourse listing, it said on
Tuesday after approving first half results which included a more
than doubling in net profit to 37 million euros.