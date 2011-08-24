MILAN, Aug 24 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

AUSTERITY MEASURES

Italy's largest trade union confederation, the CGIL, on Tuesday called a one-day general strike for Sept. 6 in protest against a government austerity plan it described as "unfair and wrong". [ID:nLDE77M0QO]

ENI ( ENI.MI )

The biggest foreign oil producer in Libya before the civil war, could lose assets or opportunities in the long run if Italy's hesitant support for the rebel government early in the conflict leads to a backlash. [ID:nLDE77L0SZ]

ENI is providing help to rebels in Libya for their first emergency needs and is studying how to proceed quickly to ensure that all its fields in Libya are restarted, chief executive Paolo Scaroni told Il Corriere della Sera on Wednesday.

Scaroni said he was positive about the future of Eni in Libya, despite the transition in the country looking complicated.

He said he did not see any problems of gas supply to Italy next winter if the flow from Algeria and Russia is kept.

SAIPEM ( SPMI.MI )

Limited Libyan oil production ought to resume quite quickly as most fields appear to have survived the civil war unscathed, international service companies say, but many are still waiting for more stability in the country before sending employees back in. [ID:nN1E77M0S5]

UBI BANCA ( UBI.MI )

JP Morgan cuts price target to 3.30 euros from 4.10 euros

BANCO POPOLARE BAPO.MI

JP Morgan cuts price target to 1.15 euros from 1.35 euros

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI

Jp Morgan cuts price target to 1.25 euros from 1.40 euros

* MEDIASET ( MS.MI )

UBS cuts Mediaset to "neutral" from "buy"

FIAT FIA.MI

The auto market is behaving in an "absolutely normal" way, company Chairman John Elkann said on the sidelines of a conference asked about the crisis in car sales. [ID:nWEA1622]

STMICROELECTRONICS ( STM.MI )

Credit rating agency Fitch downgraded its long-term issue default rating and senior unsecured ratings on the Franco-Italian chipmaker to 'BBB+', from 'A-', Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. [ID:nFIT590942]

IPO

SEA

The Milan airport operator is continuing with the bureaucratic process for its planned bourse listing, it said on Tuesday after approving first half results which included a more than doubling in net profit to 37 million euros.