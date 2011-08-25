MILAN, Aug 25 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Thursday.
* SHORT-SELLING BAN
Italian regulator Consob, along with its French, Spanish and
Belgian counterparts, will extend their bans on short-selling
for another month, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.
* ENI (ENI.MI)
Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni told the Financial Times his
meeting with Libyan rebel leader Mahumd Jebril on Thursday in
Milan will focus on the National Transition Council's need for
fuel supplies in the war-torn state.
* TELECOM ITALIA (TLIT.MI)
Customer numbers at the group's unit TIM Brasil rose 26.3
percent in July, from a year earlier, outpacing a 17.8 percent
Brazil market rise, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing Anatel data.
* MEDIOBANCA (MDBI.MI)
Tod's (TOD.MI) founder Diego Della Valle has increased his
stake in the investment bank to 2 percent, from 0.48 percent
before the summer, Finanza & Mercati said in an unsourced
report.
TENARIS (TENR.MI)
The steel tube maker has started arbitration proceedings
against Venezuala over the South American country's lack of
progress in compensating Tenaris for the 2009 nationalisation of
its Venezuala unit Matesi. [ID:nBIA24ad1]
A2A (A2.MI)
The regional utility intends to stick with its investment in
Montenegro state power company EPCG despite changes to the
original agreement that prevent it from taking control,
Management Board Chairman Giuliano Zuccoli said. [ID:nLDE77N0S7]
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI
The bank's board will decide on Thursday whether to go ahead
with a capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros. It also will
approve first-half results, which will be released after markets
close.
COMPANY RESULTS
The following companies will report quarterly results.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI
CREDITO VALTELLINESE (PCVI.MI)
HERA (HRA.MI)