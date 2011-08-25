MILAN, Aug 25 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Italian regulator Consob, along with its French, Spanish and Belgian counterparts, will extend their bans on short-selling for another month, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.

* ENI ( ENI.MI )

Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni told the Financial Times his meeting with Libyan rebel leader Mahumd Jebril on Thursday in Milan will focus on the National Transition Council's need for fuel supplies in the war-torn state.

* TELECOM ITALIA ( TLIT.MI )

Customer numbers at the group's unit TIM Brasil rose 26.3 percent in July, from a year earlier, outpacing a 17.8 percent Brazil market rise, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing Anatel data.

* MEDIOBANCA ( MDBI.MI )

Tod's ( TOD.MI ) founder Diego Della Valle has increased his stake in the investment bank to 2 percent, from 0.48 percent before the summer, Finanza & Mercati said in an unsourced report.

TENARIS ( TENR.MI )

The steel tube maker has started arbitration proceedings against Venezuala over the South American country's lack of progress in compensating Tenaris for the 2009 nationalisation of its Venezuala unit Matesi. [ID:nBIA24ad1]

A2A ( A2.MI )

The regional utility intends to stick with its investment in Montenegro state power company EPCG despite changes to the original agreement that prevent it from taking control, Management Board Chairman Giuliano Zuccoli said. [ID:nLDE77N0S7]

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI

The bank's board will decide on Thursday whether to go ahead with a capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros. It also will approve first-half results, which will be released after markets close.

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies will report quarterly results.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE ( PCVI.MI )