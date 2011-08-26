MILAN, Aug 26 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

SHORT-SELLING BAN

Italy, France, Spain and Belgium extended their short-selling bans on Thursday in a bid to cushion bank stocks from the euro debt crisis, but hinted the curbs could be lifted by October. [ID:nL5E7JP14B]

ENI ( ENI.MI )

The Libyan rebel government hopes to restart oil exports within 2-3 months and reach full volumes in about a year, Ali Tarhouni, the official in charge of financial and oil matters told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7JP2ZF]

FIAT FIA.MI

UBS says Fiat one of preferred stocks

MEDIASET ( MS.MI )

HSBC cuts its price target to 2.5 euros from 4.1 euros

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI

The bank delayed setting the final size of its capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros on Thursday, saying it would be decided just before launch. [ID:nLDE77N0NF]

* Matteo Arpe, former CEO of Capitalia before it merged with UniCredit, could be called to head BPM, Il Corriere della Sera said without citing sources.

PRYSMIAN ( PRY.MI )

The world's largest cable maker, is set to take a hit of up to 200 million euros ($280 million) on Friday to cover possible fines in a European Union antitrust investigation. [ID:nLDE77L0K3]

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies will report quarterly results.

Banca Monte ( BMPS.MI ) H1

dei Paschi di Siena

Banco Popolare BAPO.MI H1

Beghelli ( BE.MI ) H1

Impreg ilo IPGI.MI H1

Prysmian ( PRY.MI ) H1

Banca Popolare ( EMII.MI ) H1

dell'Emilia Romagna