MILAN, Aug 29 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

AUSTERITY MEASURES

Italy's ruling coalition is preparing significant changes to its austerity plan presented in mid-August and Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, who put together the original plan, appears increasingly isolated. [ID:nLDE77R041]

BANKS

The new head of the IMF on Saturday urged global policymakers to pursue urgent coordinated action, including the mandatory recapitalization of European banks, or risk descent into renewed world recession. [ID:nN1E77Q08M]

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA ( BMPS.MI ), BANCO POPOLARE BAPO.MI

The two banks have wrapped up their institutional funding for the year as they move to insulate themselves from the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nLDE77P0BE]

FIAT FIA.MI

Automobile production in Argentina, where Fiat is a producer, should reach a record 840,000 units this year, helping spur investment to expand capacity in 2012, the head of the ADEFA industry group said on Friday. [ID:nN1E77P187]

There are still doubts about Fiat's investment on a sports utility vehicle at its Mirafiori, Turin, Italy plant, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in unsourced report. Fiat launched investment at its Grugliasco, Turin plant on Friday.

Fiat is launching its 500 compact city car model in Brazil and other Latin American markets with U.S. actor Dustin Hoffman advertising the model on TV, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday citing a presentation in Florida.

PRYSMIAN ( PRY.MI )

The world's largest cablemaker said on Friday it expected a slowdown in sales growth in the second half of the year but forecast higher merger synergies after a strong first half. [ID:nLDE77P0JT]

ENI ( ENI.MI ), SNAM RETE GAS ( SRG.MI )

A natural gas pipeline from Libya to Italy has been repaired, paving the way for resumed shipments, rebel military spokesman Ahmed Bani said on Sunday. [ID:nL5E7JS0K3]

Eni is worried sabotage incidents in North Africa on its gas pipelines could disrupt supplies to Italy this winter, La Stampa said in an unsourced report on Saturday.

* Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni visits Benghazi on Monday to sign a deal to supply gas and petrol for the immediate needs of Libyans.

IMPREGILO IPGI.MI

Italy's biggest builder does not expect to restart its Libyan operations this year, preferring to wait until the rebels that toppled Muammar Gaddafi return the war-torn country to some sense of normality. [ID:nLDE77P0KX]

A2A ( A2.MI ), EDISON EDN.MI

The main shareholders of Edison, A2A and France's EDF ( EDF.PA ), could reach a deal on reorganising ownership of the power generator in key meetings this week, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Sunday.

TELECOM ITALIA ( TLIT.MI )

There are likely to be four bidders for fourth generation mobile radio frequencies on Monday: Telecom Italia, Vodafone ( VOD.L ), Wind VIP.N and 3 Italia 0013.HK, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report.

TENARIS ( TENR.MI )

The steel-maker could reopen talks with the Venezuela authorities on compensation for the nationalisation of its Matesi unit despite launching arbitration last week, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Sunday.

SMALL AND MEDIUM CAPS

BANCA POPOLARE DELL EMILIA ROMAGNA ( EMII.MI )

The cooperative bank's first half net profit fell 55 percent to 96 million euros while its Core Tier 1 was unchanged from end December at 6.8 percent, it said in a statement. [ID:nBIA2637f] The bank does not plan to raise fresh capital as part of its 2012-2014 business plan later this year, CEO Fabrizio Viola said in comments in Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore.

* There is no contact regarding a possible merger between Pop Emilia and its bigger peer Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI, Viola told Il Giornale on Monday.

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies are among those reporting results:

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE PGIT.MI

PREMAFIN PRAI.MI

SNAI ( SNAI.MI )

CREDITO EMILIANO ( EMBI.MI )

DE LONGHI ( DLG.MI )

DEA CAPITAL ( DEA.MI )

EEMS ( EEMS.MI )

EXOR ( EXOR.MI )

FALCK RENEWABLES ( AA4.MI )

IREN ( IREE.MI )

TREVI GROUP ( TFI.MI )

UBI BANCA ( UBI.MI )

FONDIARIA-SAI FOSA.MI

MILANO ASSICURAZIONI ADMI.MI