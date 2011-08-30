MILAN, Aug 30 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ENI ( ENI.MI )

The Chief Executive of the Italian oil and gas group said that the plants in Libya are in fairly good condition but warned that mines placed round them posed a problem. [ID:nWEA2288]

UBI BANCA ( UBI.MI )

Italy's UBI Banca has exceeded its institutional funding needs for the year, the bank said on Tuesday, as it moved to insulate itself from the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nLDE77S0CI]

MEDIOBANCA ( MDBI.MI )

Diego Della Valle, the owner of shoe company Tod's ( TOD.MI ), confirmed on Monday reports he had 1.9 percent of Mediobanca in line with what was envisaged by the bank's shareholder pact. Prior to the reports he had 0.48 percent.

* MEDIASET ( MS.MI )

The debt holders of Endemol, 33 percent owned by the Mediaset group, could convert their debt into equity, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing an FT report.

* BANCA POPOLARE MILANO PMII.MI

Financier Matteo Arpe's Sator is ready to guarantee 200 million euros of the bank's planned 1.2 billion euro capital hike, La Repubblica said.

Some of the bank's small shareholders are set to send a letter to market regulator Consob and the Bank of Italy to complain about the fall in the share price due to short selling, Finanza e Mercati said without citing soures.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO ( SFER.MI )

Up-market Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo posted first-half profits up by a third on Monday, adding to evidence that the luxury industry remains vigorous through the global financial turmoil. [ID:nLDE77S08V]

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE PGIT.MI

The directories company said on Tuesday it has reasonable expectations that a debt-restructuring agreement will be found in coming months after approving 2011-2013 strategic guidelines which are the basis for the debt talks with creditors. [ID:nWEA2292]

* EDISON EDN.MI

The Italian government wants France's EDF ( EDF.PA ) to leave power generator Edipower, 50 percent owned by Edison, to Italian shareholders before giving its consent for the French group to take full control of Italy's No 2 power group Edison, financial daily MF said in an unsourced report.

PREMAFIN PRAI.MI

The holding company, which controls insurer Fondiaria-SAI, said on Monday it posted a net loss of 43.5 million euros in the first half.

