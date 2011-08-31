MILAN, Aug 31 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

DEBT CRISIS

Italy's central bank warned on Tuesday government efforts to cut debt were at risk from weak growth as a tepid bond sale threatened to drag the euro zone's third biggest economy back to the centre of the debt crisis. [ID:nLDE77T0KP]

* The new version of Italy's austerity package relies more than the original one on "delayed or uncertain sources of revenues," La Stampa quoted a European Commission source as saying.

The target of a balanced budget in 2013 appears "harder (to reach) compared with the beginning of the month" when the package was first approved, the source said.

* Industry Minister Paolo Romani told Il Messaggero measures to boost economic growth would be discussed in coming days and weeks.

ENI ( ENI.MI )

Libya's oil production can restart within weeks and reach full pre-war output within 15 months, the newly-appointed chairman of the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7JU2JK]

* GENERALI ( GASI.MI )

A draft agreement with Russian bank VTB ( VTBR.MM ) on a possible bancassurance venture in Russia will not be unveiled by the end of the summer, contrary to expectations, due to current difficulties in the financial markets, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* FONDIARIA-SAI FOSA.MI

The insurer plans to cut its exposure to Italian government bonds to 70 percent from 88 percent at present, several newspapers reported quoting managing director Piergiorgio Peluso.

* MEDIOBANCA ( MDBI.MI )

French businessman Vincent Bollore reiterated on Tuesday his ambition to raise his stake in the Italian bank to 6 percent, several newspapers reported.

* UBI ( UBI.MI )

UBS cut its price target on the stock to 2.8 euros from 4.4 euros.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO ( SFER.MI )

The luxury shoemaker is looking to a "very positive" third quarter despite the negative impact of financial markets' instability and the euro weakness, Chief Executive Michele Norsa said in a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

Sales in July and August continued to grow double-digit but less strongly than in the second quarter, Norsa said.

Ferragamo is planning on raising prices by 6-8 percent for the 2012 spring-summer collection, Norsa said. Prices for the current autumn-winter season are 4 percent higher, to offset higher labour and material costs.

FIAT FIA.MI

The head of sales at Fiat SpA is resigning effective Sept. 1, a source close to Fiat said on Tuesday, following a management overhaul that reflects the Italian carmaker's growing integration with Chrysler.

Formica is expected to be replaced by his predecessor Lorenzo Sistino. [ID:nLDE77T0MW]

* More details on the replacement could be unveiled on Thursday or Friday when the group's executive council meets in Turin, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

ASCOPIAVE ( ASCI.MI )

The utility reported on Tuesday a 21 percent drop in first half net profit due to rising financial and tax charges to 17 million euros. Revenues rose 7 percent to 486 million euros. [ID:nBIA30519]

GEMINA GEMI.MI

Rome airport operator said on Tuesday it had signed a financing deal worth up to 60 million euros with a Dec. 2014 maturity which will allow it to fully repay 42 million euros in debt coming due in December this year.