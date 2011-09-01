MILAN, Sept 1 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

AUSTERITY MEASURES

OECD Chief Economist Pier Carlo Padoan told Il Messaggero he hoped there was a wide political and trade union agreement on the latest 45.5 billion euro Italian government package of tax increases and spending cuts.

FONDIARIA-SAI FOSA.MI, BANCO POPOLARE BAPO.MI

Italy's largest motor insurer wants to revamp its bancassurance ties with Banco Popolare BAPO.MI, which are weighing on its solvency margins, its chief executive said on Wednesday. [ID:nLDE77U0O7]

FIAT FIA.MI

The carmaker may shift production plans to make Jeep and Alfa Romeo SUVs in North America rather than at a plant in Milan, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday from Italy. [ID:nN1E77U187]

* Italy's Transport Ministry will release on Thursday new car sales data for August.

* Citigroup has cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy".

A2A ( A2.MI ), EDISON EDN.MI

A meeting on Thursday between Italy's Industry Minister Paolo Romano and EDF ( EDF.PA ) chief Henri Proglio on a reorganisation of Edison EDN.MI has been postponed to Monday, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

* France's EDF is not inclined to accept a proposal for a breakup of Edison that the Italian government plans to put forward on Monday, MF reported without quoting sources.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI

Sator, the private equity firm of banking manager Matteo Arpe, is ready to invest 200 million euros in the bank's capital increase but only if Arpe could then replace Massimo Ponzellini as chairman, Finanza & Mercati said in an unsourced report.

* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA TCM.MI

The media arm of Telecom Italia ( TLIT.MI ) has appealed against the terms of an auction for digital terrestrial television frequencies in Italy, several newspapers reported.

* ITALCEMENTI ITAI.MI

Credit Suisse has cut its price target on the stock to 5 euros from 7 euros.

* BUZZI ( BZU.MI )

Credit Suisse has cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" to "outperform".

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

SARAS ( SRS.MI )

The refiner has won a tender to deliver a cargo of gasoline per month in the fourth quarter to Algeria's state oil firm Sonatrach, traders said on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7JV2VG]

PRELIOS ( PCRE.MI )

The real estate company has sold another two buildings from the German Highstreet portfolio for 248 million euros to a German/Austrian joint venture, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

* TERNIENERGIA ( TRNI.MI )

The renewable energy company has connected 28 photovoltaic plants with a capacity of 57.3 MWp to the national electricity grid, the company said in a statement on Thursday. [ID:nBIA01aed]