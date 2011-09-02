MILAN, Sept 2 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FIAT FIA.MI

New car sales in Italy rose 1.5 percent last month, the Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

Fiat's sales fell around 3 percent. Its market share stood at 29.7 percent, marginally down from 30.3 percent in July. [ID:nWEA2850]

* Sales at Chrysler rose 31 percent last month marking the best August performance for Fiat's U.S. arm since 2007.

Overall, U.S. auto sales were up 7.5 percent year-on-year in August.

* UNICREDIT ( CRDI.MI )

German shareholder Allianz ( ALVG.DE ) would take part in a capital increase at the Italian bank in order to keep its 2 percent stake unchanged, Finanza Mercati reported without citing sources.

* ENI ( ENI.MI )

Lybian oil output should return to pre-crisis levels by the end of 2012 at the latest, ENI Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni was quoted as saying in the Wall Street Journal.

* UBI BANCA ( UBI.MI )

Moody's has cut the bank's long-term rating to 'A2' from 'A1' to take into account the fragile financial environment and difficulties in significantly improving low profitability in the short term, UBI said in a note on Friday.

* MEDIASET ( MS.MI )

The broadcaster could replace Chief Executive Giuliano Adreani by spring 2012 because of falling advertising revenues, MF reported without citing sources. He could be replaced by Stefano Sala of publicity company Group M.

Mediaset has denied replacing Adreani, the newspaper said.

* CIR ( CIRX.MI )

The conglomerate has put the 564 million euros it received in damages from Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest holding company in no-risk, short-term investments such as liquidity funds, Corriere della Sera said, citing financial sources.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

DIASORIN ( DIAS.MI )

Chief Financial Officer Andrea Senaldi has resigned to become a consultant, the diagnostics company said. He will stay on until a successor is named. [ID:nBIA01e12]