FIAT FIA.MI
New car sales in Italy rose 1.5 percent last month, the
Transport Ministry said on Thursday.
Fiat's sales fell around 3 percent. Its market share stood
at 29.7 percent, marginally down from 30.3 percent in July.
* Sales at Chrysler rose 31 percent last month marking the
best August performance for Fiat's U.S. arm since 2007.
Overall, U.S. auto sales were up 7.5 percent year-on-year in
August.
* UNICREDIT (CRDI.MI)
German shareholder Allianz (ALVG.DE) would take part in a
capital increase at the Italian bank in order to keep its 2
percent stake unchanged, Finanza Mercati reported without citing
sources.
* ENI (ENI.MI)
Lybian oil output should return to pre-crisis levels by the
end of 2012 at the latest, ENI Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni was
quoted as saying in the Wall Street Journal.
* UBI BANCA (UBI.MI)
Moody's has cut the bank's long-term rating to 'A2' from
'A1' to take into account the fragile financial environment and
difficulties in significantly improving low profitability in the
short term, UBI said in a note on Friday.
* MEDIASET (MS.MI)
The broadcaster could replace Chief Executive Giuliano
Adreani by spring 2012 because of falling advertising revenues,
MF reported without citing sources. He could be replaced by
Stefano Sala of publicity company Group M.
Mediaset has denied replacing Adreani, the newspaper said.
* CIR (CIRX.MI)
The conglomerate has put the 564 million euros it received
in damages from Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest
holding company in no-risk, short-term investments such as
liquidity funds, Corriere della Sera said, citing financial
sources.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
DIASORIN (DIAS.MI)
Chief Financial Officer Andrea Senaldi has resigned to
become a consultant, the diagnostics company said. He will stay
